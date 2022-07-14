The champion of The 8 Steps went viral for his resemblance to Mike from Stranger Things

Gastón became champion of the 8 steps this Wednesday, July 13 and attracted attention on the networks for his look, similar to that of a protagonist of Netflix’s fury series stranger things. The 20-year-old studies psychology and recognizes himself admirer of Jean-Paul Sartre. He will compete again in the next edition of the contest, with the purpose of doubling the prize.

Gastón, winner of the 8 Steps

Gastón reached the final and competed with Malena, an 18-year-old girl who is studying the CBC to enter the economics degree at the UBA, and to whom some user, also playing on the theme of similarities, was encouraged to compare her with Jennifer Lawrence.

The finalist had an irregular performance in the final leg of the competition as all her answers were incorrect. Thus, Gaston was imposed by a difference of three green lights and he became owner of the million.

Gastón, winner of the 8 Steps

Gastón, winner of the 8 Steps

Gaston or Mike from stranger things?

Gastón confirmed that he will return to the program televised by channel 13 to fight for another million: “I will return”assured the driver Guido Kaczka.

Images of the champion the 8 steps They went viral after a tweeter raised his resemblance to Mike, from Stranger Things. Although another user found another similar one: Brandon Stark (ISaac Hempstead-Wright) from the series Game of Thrones.

Gaston from The 8 Steps is actually Mike from Stranger Things? pic.twitter.com/N3c9MOkLdx – Diego Dance (@diegoanibal8) July 14, 2022

Gaston

Finn Wolfhard (PHOTO: Instagram / finnwolfhardofficial)

AC/ED