The Champions, Cate Blanchett in Ben Stiller’s sci-fi spy

More and more busy, also in the television field, we will see soon Ben Stiller in the triple capacity of producer, director and performer – alongside Cate Blanchett – of the series The Champions. This is themodern adaptation of a British science fiction spy series that was very popular in the 1960s.

High Desert, Matt Dillon with Patricia Arquette in the Ben Stiller series

A project that had already been cherished by Guillermo del Toro, which in 2007 was supposed to make a film of it with Tom Cruise for United Artists. But that is only now becoming a reality, thanks to the production of ITV Studios America, New Republic Pictures, Stiller’s Red Hour Productions and Blanchett’s Dirty Films.

“I have long wanted to work with Ben, director and actor – the actress said publicly. – He is one of the busiest and most versatile directors currently in business. Anyone who manages to make both Zoolander and Escape at Dannemora is a creative force not to be underestimated “.

Cate Blanchett to star in the new film by Pedro Almodovar?

“I’ve been a huge fan of Cate for a long time. I hope this project will help people to finally take her seriously as an actress “, echoed the person concerned. Which he will soon direct for Focus Features Bag Man, with Oscar Isaac and based on a short story by Jo Nesbo.

In the original series The Champions, created by Dennis Spooner, two UN agents who survived a plane crash over the Himalayas they discovered they had developed gods superpowers thanks to the intervention of a advanced civilization. Back in their world, the two begin to use their new powers to enforce law, order and justice.