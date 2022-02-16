The Champions League has restarted

The UEFA Champions League knockout stage, the most anticipated and most watched part of the best club tournament in professional football, resumed on Tuesday evening and will no longer stop until the final on 28 May in St Petersburg, Russia.

Compared to the last edition, the regulation has changed. There is no longer the so-called away goal rule, which from the 1960s to last season provided that in the event of a tie between home and away, the team with the most away goals scored. In the event of a tie, the matches will now continue in extra time and possibly penalties.

UEFA had motivated the abolition of the rule by explaining that the so-called home factor, or the relationship between home and away wins, is no longer as influential as it once was. This was seen for example on Tuesday night in Lisbon, where reigning Portuguese champions Sporting were beaten 5-0 at home by Manchester City. In this case, the new regulation will not be of much use in view of the return to England, where Sporting will need at least five goals just to go into extra time.

The other match played on Tuesday was defined by many as a possible early final. Paris Saint-Germain, among the favorites to win the tournament, beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the last minutes with a play by Kylian Mbappé, increasingly decisive despite playing in the department with two champions like Lionel Messi (among the worst on the pitch for PSG, even for a wrong penalty) and Neymar, who entered the second half and still struggling with frequent injuries. Mbappé, however, has his contract expired and could leave PSG at the end of the season to play for Real Madrid just beaten.

Two more games will conclude the first week of the round of 16 on Wednesday. One is Salzburg-Bayern, the German-speaking “derby” between the two reference teams in Austria and Germany, the other will be played in Milan between Inter and Liverpool.

For Inter it is the return to the knockout phase after ten years of absence. Initially the round of 16 draw had paired her with Ajax, an opponent on paper more within reach. But following the errors found in the procedure, the second draw had established Liverpool as the new opponent, one of the most highly rated teams to win the tournament.

The English present themselves in Milan with the whole team, after the returns from the African Cup of Mané and Salah, two thirds of the starting attack, with 24 overall goals scored so far. In the Premier League they are the only team trying to keep up with City, nine points behind. His last defeat was on 28 December, a 1-0 loss in Leicester.

Inter, on the other hand, have been arriving for quite demanding weeks. Since after the Christmas break he has met Lazio, Juventus, Atalanta, Milan, Rome and Naples one after the other, only losing the derby and drawing against Napoli last Saturday. Tonight he will not have Barella, a starter in midfield, disqualified from the last group match against Real Madrid. In defense Bastoni is in doubt after the injury against Roma.

The round of 16 will then resume next week with Chelsea-Lille and Villarreal-Juventus. For the latter it was an overall favorable draw, thanks also to the first place in the group, and will also present itself with a team renewed by the signings of Vlahovic and Zakaria. Villarreal, however, should not be underestimated: they won the last Europa League, eliminated Atalanta in the groups and in the league they are keeping pace with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

In the last week of February Atletico Madrid-Manchester United and Benfica-Ajax will close the first leg. Returns will be played from 8 March onwards, with the weekly programs reversed: they will then start with Liverpool-Inter and Bayern-Salzburg, the day before Real Madrid-PSG and Manchester City-Sporting.

– Read also: The complicated Olympics of the strongest skier