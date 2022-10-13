The Champions League mascot does the new Cristiano Ronaldo celebration during the intro, and the kid loves it.

A Champions League mascot hilariously performed Cristiano Ronaldo’s new celebration ahead of Sporting CP’s game against Marseille.

Ronaldo showed his newfound celebration after scoring the 700th goal of his club career in Man United’s 2-1 win over Everton last Sunday.

The 37-year-old dropped his famous ‘SIUU’ and revealed a new celebration. He stands with his head back, eyes closed and fingers crossed in front of his chest, alongside Antony, who imitates his teammate.

The new celebration appears to be gaining momentum with a mascot impersonating the Man United superstar during Sporting CP’s intro against Marseille.

Just like Ronaldo against Everton, the youngster closed his eyes and crossed his fingers in front of his chest in a hilarious moment.

The Ronaldo-inspired celebration of the child has got fans talking online.

A Twitter user wrote: “I need this celebration in FIFA”.

A second tweeted: “Ronaldo will remain a culture of football.”

A third added: “Ronaldo’s influence will forever remain in football, even after retirement. »

Another commented: “Ronaldo managed to reach the UCL without even being in the competition. »

According to Man United, Ronaldo’s celebration was a ‘self-deprecating’ nod to the position he sleeps in when traveling with the squad, which didn’t go unnoticed by the rest of the squad , hence the Brazilian striker’s decision to join in the celebration.

“We can now reveal that Ronaldo’s celebration was a self-deprecating joke with his teammates, underlining the strong bonds between the players in Erik ten Hag’s squad,” the club’s official website explains.

“Of course, Cristiano is known for taking care of himself and making sure he’s always in the best possible condition, which naturally involves hours of hard work on the training ground and in the gym. This naturally involves hours of hard work on the training ground and in the gym. He also needs to rest at the right times and make sure he gets enough sleep to aid his recovery: we’ve already said that Ronaldo takes naps several times a day!

“CR7’s celebration at Everton was, amusingly, a nod to the position he sleeps in when traveling with the team, which has not gone unnoticed by his team-mates who are all eager to learn from him. »

