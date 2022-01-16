the championship match ends even, super Handanovic saves two goals- Corriere.it

from Guido De Carolis, sent to Bergamo

The Nerazzurri goalkeeper was decisive in the second half against Pessina and Muriel. Occasions for Dzeko and Sanchez, but the Nerazzurri don’t score after 39 games

It all happens together. Inter stop after eight consecutive victories and for the first time in 39 games does not find the goal. The Nerazzurri are forced likewise by Atalanta, the most similar team in terms of play, intensity, organization. The point, however, does not displease anyone. Inzaghi, with one game less, could be overtaken by Milan on Monday, but getting out of the Bergamo trap unscathed is never a given.

Unusual rather than between the best attack (Inter) and the fourth in Serie A (Atalanta) finish with an equal without goals, thanks to the two goalkeepers. The challenge of the good game was Italian in the first part, with blocked teams, European in the other, when with the desire to win he authorized to take more risks.

The championship game offers more tactics than emotions. The field becomes a blackboard, full of moves and reruns. With many injuries, a padded Primavera bench and only three real changes available, Gasperini chooses not to mirror himself, abandons the three-man defense and turns to a more solid line, with four men. The variation changes Inter’s approach to the match, asphyxiated in its half of the pitch by the opponent’s pressing that reaches Handanovic’s area. Brozovic, always doubled up, struggles to get his team out, forced into constant duels in midfield traffic. Atalanta is not dangerous, annoying yes.

You end up playing with a quick possession, short and careful teams, potentially interesting actions that are wrecked on the edge of the two areas. Atalanta is less granitic behind and something lets pass: a head shot by Dzeko, insulted by the fans with racist chants: “You’re a gypsy.” The advantage if Sanchez eats it

, with a crossing shot intercepted by Musso. Handanovic has to intervene only in the final on Pessina’s soft header.

The board is overturned in the second half, less tactics more courage, equal more emotions. Inter risks big at the start, a miracle by Handanovic saves them from Pessina’s blow. Atalanta cannot keep up with the very high pace, despite managing the game and sending the Nerazzurri midfield into difficulty, they need to take a few breaks and try to take advantage of those. Inter, with dangerous restarts entrusted to Sanchez while he is there. He can’t break through, neither with Dzeko nor with Darmian.

Inzaghi tries to win the game using the best weapon: the bench that Gasperini does not have. Inter change three in one shot, Atalanta remains wait-and-see for lack of alternatives. The move is right, Inzaghi’s team raises the revs, Dzeko is not a sideline killer and fails the advantage.

The signal is clear, the Nerazzurri want to take the field, Atalanta resist and hit. Like a shark, Inter sniffs the blood and hammers Musso, excellent on Vidal. The Bergamo players, however, have long been a team of European stature, they manage the difficulty, overcome it and raise the pace. A whip accused by Inter, close to collapsing three times: Pasalic puts aside and Muriel, after a masterpiece action, is blocked by Handanovic who is repeated on Pasalic himself. An endless match, with D’Ambrosio firing the last cartridge on the outer pole. It ends even, good for the standings and not to be despised for the show, of two more European and less Italian teams.