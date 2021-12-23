The championship risks being stopped! What filters from the Lega Council

The fans and also the clubs are shaking because of the risk of contagion in the league: the decision was and the expectation was high for the new League Council.

The League Council He kept his distance and made a very important decision for the next few weeks. The rise of contagions from the Omicron variant this is no small problem.

The football clubs have mutually agreed what to do given that the data on the Covid they don’t bode well.

League Council and league at risk, what are the hypotheses to be evaluated: the scenarios on the horizon

An eventful day for the championship which saw the presidents of the various clubs via videoconference. The League Council è has made some decisions: to stop the championship for a period of time to be defined and to take advantage of the break Christmas. Fans of Serie B teams await decisions on the path of their respective teams.

There were no other hypotheses on the horizon other than to stop the shifts scheduled in the coming days. Monza is in fact struggling with a forced stop, decided by the ATS Brianza, which will last until 29 December 2021. At the same time there are therefore the Lecce-Vicenza and Benevento-Monza matches to be recovered, both postponed due to Covid. In the meantime, a Lega assembly was held on the morning of Thursday 23 December 2021 to choose what to do. Currently almost half of the Cadetteria clubs would have positive within the group squad. The hypothesis of postponing the next two days would in fact become a reality. Now it is good to ratify everything and decide on a common strategy for the recovery of the races.