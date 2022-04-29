The Chance of Unpunished Crime: Woody Allen versus Dostoevsky

Still from “Match Point” by Woody Allen. BBC Films / DreamWorks SKG



The validity enjoyed by the work of Fyodor Dostoevsky it has been fully demonstrated in the celebration of the bicentenary of his birth, in November last year, which encouraged many to immerse themselves in his fascinating novels. In this sense, it is worth enriching these forays into the world of Dostoevsky with the help of great artists who have occasionally worked in dialogue with him.

This is the case of Woody Allen and his fascination with Crime and Punishment.

cinema and literature

In match point (2005) the New York director transposed some of the key elements of that novel to the present. Addressing the relationships and distances between Allen’s film and Dostoevsky’s work is an excellent way to once again confront some problems that continue to challenge us today and that were magnificently embodied by one of the most memorable characters in world literature: Rodion. Romanovich Raskolnikov, a young student who longs to say “a new word”, rise above conventional morality and give himself his own law.

Crime and Punishment narrates the transgression and subsequent redemption of this character. Pushed by the economic misery that grips him and by his philosophical cabals regarding the crime and his legitimacy for the “superior men”, Raskolnikov murders an old and greedy usurer. Dostoevsky immerses us in the conscience of the student to attend the complex process that will lead him to finally surrender to the police and confess his crime.

Woody Allen It takes us very far from the Saint Petersburg of the famous novel. match point tells the story of Chris Wilton, a young professional tennis player prematurely retired. After being hired as a teacher at an elite London tennis club, he begins to rub shoulders with high society and soon falls in love with a wealthy family, whose daughter he marries.

Until this moment, there are not too many indications in history that evoke Raskólnikov’s adventures. However, Allen has shown his cards from the beginning. In one of the first scenes, in addition to having a collective volume dedicated to the Russian writer by his side, Chris appears reading Crime and Punishment. At that time, the viewer cannot yet suspect the importance that the novel will have in the development of the plot.

Still from the film “Match Point”: Chris Wilton (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) with his lover, Nola Rice (Scarlett Johansson). FilmAffinity

imprint dostoevskian It becomes clear in the last third of the film. The, up to now, placid life of Chris falters when the woman with whom he has extramarital affairs becomes pregnant and threatens to reveal her infidelities to the ex-tennis player’s wife. Chris decides, as Raskolnikov did, to use violence, and plans to murder his mistress to escape the situation. In a sequence not suitable for tachycardia, Woody Allen shows us the consummation of the crime, which also takes away the life of a third person who had nothing to do with the matter.

Parallels and discrepancies

The plot, at this point, bears strong parallels with Crime and Punishment. Raskolnikov’s murder of the old usurer and this section of Allen’s film are worth a parallel reading. Thus, it can be seen with what solvency a passage is transferred to the cinema that, due to the anguish and nervousness it generates, has fascinated generations of readers. And although many winks in this sequence will delight readers of Dostoevskythe most interesting of the film is yet to come in its outcome.

The tormented Raskólnikov ends up confessing his crime after several days of continued delirium, shaken by remorse. However, fortune smiles at the Irish tennis player at the last moment and he manages to get rid of his punishment. It is this divergent ending that encourages the viewer to delve into the distances between the character of the Russian writer and the one created by Woody Allen.

While the character of Dostoevsky his crime is presented as a philosophical experiment, because he intends to check whether it is possible to establish moral rules outside the usual ethical universe and give a kind of somersault in the usual customs, the North American director tells us about much more prosaic and material motivations . Chris does not want to give up his way of life and is willing to go over anyone in order to preserve his well-being.

An illustration from Crime and Punishment by Nikolay Karazin, 1893. Wikimedia Commons

But the price you must pay cannot be higher. By killing his mistress, Chris kills his son as well. Allenin a brilliant scene in the film, even makes him quote Sophocles: “The best thing is not to have been born”. Oedipus unknowingly kills his own father, but here the same is done, consciously, with the child carried by the mother. The terms of the tragedy are inverted and take on an unexpected harshness.

An ethical dilemma in two contexts

In spite of everything, humor manages to soften the bloodiest scenes and irony presides over the entire cinematographic story of match pointdifferent from the suffocating internal dialogue of Crime and Punishment. Certainly both narratives reflect two different times, but perhaps also two cultures at very distant historical junctures.

Mikhail Bakhtinliterary theorist and one of the best readers of the work of Dostoevskywarns us about the unique context in which his novels were born.

Russian society was the scene of a clash between a capitalist modernization not yet consummated and the traditional values ​​of multiple closed social strata, anchored in ancient forms of community. Perhaps this conflict between the old morality and the new order made it easier for Dostoevsky to discourse with unusual depth on the degradation caused by the weakening of that which –beyond the economy– unites a community.

The optics of homo economicus, on the contrary, relativizes the moral dilemmas that previously had greater social prestige. This does not mean that God is dead and any procedure is lawful, but rather that the individual disregards ethical reflection to maximize profit at any price. Prioritizing personal triumph and making it prevail over the interests of the community carries that risk.

Only love saves Raskolnikov, who is reborn to a new life while serving his sentence. Instead, Allen’s character sacrifices everything for the gilded iron cage of material comfort. Quite a sign of the times. Chance is what governs his destiny and the only instance that could give another course to events once he resigns from his own moral responsibility for our actions.

This chapter of the interaction of the seventh art with Fyodor Dostoevsky It leads us to reflect on how the same moral dilemma arises in two very different cultural contexts. The singularity of the Russian conjuncture, whose literary fruits continue to fascinate us, was magnificently pointed out by Stefan Zweig:

“Dostoevsky’s characters are Russians, sons of a people who, coming from a millennial barbarian unconsciousness, fell into the midst of our European culture. Torn from the old patriarchal tradition, not yet familiar with the new, they are in the middle, at a crossroads, and the insecurity of the individual is that of an entire people. We Europeans live in our old tradition as in a warm and cozy house. The Russian of the nineteenth century, the Russian of Dostoevsky’s time, has burned behind him the log cabin of barbarian prehistory without having yet built his new house. They are all uprooted, with no fixed address.”

*José Cano Martínez is an Introduction to Research IFS-CSIC fellow (GI TcP Ethics, Epistemology and Society), Center for Human and Social Sciences. Roberto R. Aramayo is IFS-CSIC Research Professor (GI TcP Ethics, Epistemology and Society). Historian of moral and political ideas Institute of Philosophy (IFS-CSIC).

Originally posted on The Conversation

