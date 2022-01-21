the Chanel lip ring is the new trendy jewel

Ilary Blasi was captivated by the fashion of face jewels. She sported a lip ring, a ring positioned on the lower lip that was very popular on the catwalks.

Instagram @ilaryblasi

THE face jewelry are the fashion of the moment and the catwalks confirm this. Gucci and Chanel have brought these precious accessories to their new Resort 2022 collections that immediately attracted everyone’s attention, because they are definitely original. They give a punk touch to the look, highlighting unusual parts of the face, enhancing them. Angelina Jolie was among the first to be fascinated. On the occasion of the premiere of Eternals (where she walked on the red carpet together with all her children) showed off a brand new Chin Cuff: it is a ring that is worn on the chin, immediately making the face captivating, emphasizing the neck and cheekbones. Also Ilary Blasi she let herself be conquered by a similar jewel.

Ilary Blasi’s lip ring

Ilary Blasi has been away from social media for a while. She is not currently involved in any TV projects, probably enjoying some quiet time ahead of her return to TV. It will be Francesco Totti’s wife again to lead L’Isola dei Famosi: the reality show will debut on Canale 5 in March and preparations are underway. In every episode of the previous editions, the presenter has accustomed viewers to always original looks: she boasts a very personal style (as well as very designer), which never goes unnoticed. And this is also the case in everyday life, when she is away from the cameras.

in photo: Chanel lip ring

In a recent Instagram Story she sported an unusual jewel on the lower lip which immediately attracted some curiosity. This is an accessory that will certainly depopulate in the coming months and the presenter immediately intercepted the trend in advance. It is a lip ring, characterized by an iconic logo: the intertwined double C that refers to the Chanel Maison. The ring, which attaches to the lower lip, is available in two versions in the boutiques, the one in metal and rhinestones and the one in gold and crystal. The recommended price, on the site, is $ 550 (about 480 euros). We will certainly see many more in the coming months, on the faces of celebrities.