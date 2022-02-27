The change in protocol posed by Health

The health authorities of our country are studying the possibility of modify the quarantine protocol for COVID, by eliminating home isolation for people who have close contact with positives for the virus without having the complete vaccination schedule, as it has been able to know and confirms El País. In addition, the political consensus between the The central government and the autonomies have made it easier for the Public Health Commission to meet on March 1 to launch the implementation of this new standard.

For now, The current health regulation provides that people who become infected must keep an isolation period of at least seven to ten days, in case the symptoms are prolonged. Nevertheless, immunized people who have been close contacts of positive patientsare exempt from carrying out said quarantine, unlike those who have as maximum one dose, they must be isolated in their respective homes.

The autonomies mostly support this modification of the protocol

Mainly, This modification is highly supported by the autonomous communities so that the seven days of quarantineat a minimum, that close contacts of infected people must be respected who have not been vaccinated against COVID. Conversely, this elimination will not be applied to other population groupslike the immunosuppressed people or users of nursing homesaccording to executive sources.

What’s more, there will be a modification of the health protocol in infant and primary schools, since, so far, close contacts of positive for coronavirus should be isolated, if there are more than four infections in the classroom. However, this new aspect affects the age group from 5 to 11 years, since only 16.7% of Spanish children have at least one dose of the vaccine, while more than half have at least one guideline.

For now, the Government of Catalonia anticipated the Ministry of Health due to the elimination of the quarantines of this type of patients, as well as isolations due to outbreaks in schools. For this reason, parents are not obliged to notify the respective educational centers of the infection of their children by COVID.

Instead, experts and epidemiologists point out that this change is “necessary” and “logical”“, given that “it made no sense to leave quarantines for people who were not vaccinated”, according to Pedro Gullón, belonging to the Spanish Society of Epidemiology. “If quarantines were no longer held for vaccinated people, it made little sense to leave quarantines for people who did not have the full guideline. This strategy is useful when applied to the entire population or when there is a huge difference in risk of transmission between one and the other“, bill.