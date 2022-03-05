The change in the formation of Club América that Fernando Ortiz prepares against Rayados

After experiencing a week full of modifications, the America club is already preparing for his commitment to Monterey Stripedparty corresponding to the Matchday 9 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MXwhere now, the azulcrema team will be under the work, supervision and instructions of Ferdinand Ortizwho will substitute on the first team bench for Santiago Solari and in turn, will be supported by the technical assistants Raul Rodrigo Lara and Peter Thelemque.

Aspects in common between America and Monterrey

The Eagles share some similarities with the picture in the Sultan of the Northsince in addition to the fact that both will jump onto the pitch with changes in their respective helmsman, Monterey ranks number 17 of the General Table of this tournament, while the team from Coapa It is still the last one on the list. In addition, the two teams have registered, so far six pointssharing the same number in games won (1) and games drawn (3).

America’s Modifications

Due to the situation, the squad from the capital will seek to add their second victory of the contest and will try to get three important points that will allow them to climb a few steps in the table. For this, it is expected that the ‘Tano’ Ortizmake some variations, in the formation of the feathered eleven.

What would be the alteration in the alignment?

In accordance with Christian Moyareporter for the Eighth Sports, Fernando Ortiz has chosen to say goodbye to the 4-3-3 game scheme that he had implemented Solari and instead, the new strategist would choose to place two forwards, where Roger Martinez and Henry Martin they are the candidates to remain in the attack zone, of the campus.