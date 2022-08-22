The change of look of Manuela Sánchez, the daughter of Alejandro Sanz: cut in layers and red hair dye

With the end of summer, it’s time to clean up both skin and hair and prepare for a return to routine. This season is the favorite time to get a

look change, cut dry ends and receive the next season with a new image and mane. And the proof of this is that several celebrities have already done it. Lara Álvarez has opted for this bob, Halle Berry has risked with a pixie and

Manuela Sanchez has gone to the redhead.

After a season of a lot of sun and saturating the hair with external factors that damage it such as salt and chlorine, it is time to recover the hair and provide it with a series of deeper care to be able to

r show off great hair in autumn.

There are options to not have to cut, using products like this hair serum, however,

the best thing is to pass the scissors (albeit subtly) to help keep hair growing healthy and looking nice and well cared for.

If we have convinced you and you have decided to go to the hairdresser before returning to the routine, you should start to assess what you want to do and, for this, we recommend that you sign some of the trends of the moment. And if you dare with something radical, we advise you to sign

Manuela Sanchez’s new look.

Alejandro Sanz’s daughter has already shown on several occasions that she is not afraid to innovate with her hair. We’ve seen her go from her natural dark brown to dark brunette and then to platinum blonde. She has also done pink highlights and in her last election she opted for the

redhead.

A super trendy color that seems to have liked her a lot and that she has chosen again in a much darker version that has been accompanied by a good haircut. The singer has said goodbye to her XL hair that reached the lower part of her back and she has switched to a much shorter version that looks luxurious on her.

Manuela Sánchez with her new haircut. /



@manuela.snzm



Manuela has done a

layered cut that falls below his shoulders and is accompanied by a

long bangs. A perfect cut for those who want to clean up but do well and do not want to risk too much. It is a way of cutting but maintaining a length that allows you to wear bows and pigtails and that gives a rejuvenating and fresh touch suitable for everyone.

This, added to the mahogany tone that you have chosen, the result is a ten. In fact, it is a tone that the experts place as a trend and as the perfect proposal for the next season. “Ideal for those looking for a

more natural appearance. These warm chocolate base colors, cast in bright copper or beige tones work very well“, clarifies Rafael Bueno of Rafael Bueno Peluqueros.

Ana Soriano, co-director of David Künzle Fuencarral, highly recommends it as well as highlights: «For the most daring we recommend

highlights in a copper tone, which although they are the least sought after, they usually look very good and are very flattering«.

In addition, the experts at Jean Louis David additionally state that dark mahogany is the best color for red-haired and freckled skin. “Mahogany, containing a hint of red, coats the mane with rich hues. This bold color is

perfect for those who have a very fair face and frecklesand lightens the face and makes the look gain in intensity».