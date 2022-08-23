The change of look of Nicole Kidman that confirms that the redhead is the color trend

If there is one thing that determines whether a trend is real or not, it is, without a doubt, that several ‘celebs’ or influencers have worn it. And yes, it seems that we have a new coincidence, this time as far as the hair look is concerned. Dear reader, if you are thinking of

Change of look to inaugurate the new season you have to sign the

red tones -such as mahogany- which have already been joined by Manuela Sánchez, the daughter of Alejandro Sanz, and

Nicole Kidman.

The redhead and all its versions is a hair color that has been placed among the favorites for this fall. Is he

perfect dye for chestnuts and brunettes who want to give their hair a second life without resorting to blonde or caramel shades.

It usually suits almost everyone, but especially those who have

light skin and light eyes. And it is that, it has become a way to give light and rejuvenate the hair without having to bet on very light colors with which some are not reflected.

And if you are not convinced or you do not see it too clearly, you just have to take a look at the new look that has been released

Nicole Kidman. The actress has published some photographs of her on her Instagram profile from a photo session in which she has participated for a publication of which she is also the cover of her and in which she wears this color.

In them, Nicole wears a

risky haircut starring an asymmetric design with very short and straight layers in the front part of the bangs and other XL in the back area. Probably, this has been done with extensions and hairpieces, however, what we liked the most is the color, which is, without a doubt, a confirmation that red hair is a trend.

We could say that it is a tone

copper, a reddish hue that, according to the experts at Jean Louis David, is one of the most pronounced. “Copper is very easy to wear and has orange reflections that blend into a brown or brunette base for a sober and elegant result.”

Or even, because it has very powerful orange tones, we could say that it can also have a

irish redhead, which is a medium red tone that is very orange and quite attractive, ideal for light skin such as that of Nicole herself. She is super favored!

For those who are fascinated by this color and, after seeing Nicole’s change of look, have decided to dye their hair copper, “I recommend that you use at home

specific masks to maintain the brightness and strong vibration of a tone that is always exciting”, advises Raquel Saiz from Salón Blue by Raquel Saiz.

Finally, if you are brunette or dark brown and you do not dare to completely dye your hair this color, you can always start with some

highlights. Ana Soriano, co-director of David Künzle, recommends them to illuminate dark hair: “For the most daring we recommend highlights in a copper tone, which although they are the least sought after, usually look very good and are very flattering”.