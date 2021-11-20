The change of rule for the play-offs is ready: what happens to Italy

Friday, November 26, in Nyon, l ‘Italy Roberto Mancini will know his next opponents for the tie that will bring the World Cup to Qatar 2022. 12 national will be played the last three remaining places while over 107 players that next March will face the playoffs since warned and fear to jump to the first yellow card. This problem is creating debate and in these hours is being considered by a careful analysis by FIFA it could make so extraordinary a change in the regulations.

What the current rule says

According to the current Regulation the playoffs are considered part of the qualifying or the matches of the national within their group. For this reason, the warnings are not cleared, indeed they remain in place in all the play-offs. According to reports from Espn.com, however, theUEFA, Hounded by national worried about losing so many players in early yellow cards, would be thinking to apply to FIFA to push the total reset of the sanctions still in progress.

The 12 national that will give life to the playoffs seems to agree sull’annullare the warnings but the last word is up to Fifa that according to the latest rumors, it would be brought to accept the exception to not affect the play-offs in the negative. Some qualifying groups were made up of eight teams, like that of Italy, others ten, and consequently there are national to have played a greater number of matches exposing their players to a greater risk of incurring disciplinary sanctions.

“It’s something you can do, but there must be unanimity in a short time so as to allow to confront UEFA and FIFA,” the words of the coach of Scotland, Steve Clarke who was followed by those of Robert Page, Coach of Wales: “I do not know if we are in a condition to request it would be a good choice for all teams involved.”

The situation of Italy

Frederick Church, Frederick Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Pessina, Nicolo stretcher, Gianluigi DonnarummaGiorgio Chiellini and Lorenzo Pellegrini: 8 warned players and virtually all or most fundamental. Even Sweden, Poland and northern Macedonia have eight players in danger but Turkey to hold the record with 13 suspension. The decision should be taken before next Friday, Friday, November 26, but the feeling is that it will go towards the elimination of this rule penalizes.