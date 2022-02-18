The change that LeBron James must make due to the injury of Anthony Davis for the Lakers to win games

After a new injury to Anthony Davis in the NBA, LeBron James must make a change for the Los Angeles Lakers to win games in the 2021-22 season.

In the face of problems there is no other than to look for solutions and in the case of Los Angeles Lakers They must be immediate. The team led by Lebron James fight to enter the Playoffs from the Play-In positions and received harsh news:Anthony Davis he was injured again in the 2021-22 NBA season!

In the Lakers’ victory over the Utah Jazz by 106 to 101 points, Davis suffered a very hard injury twisting his right ankle. The video was so shocking that even LeBron expected the worst, but in the midst of this new setback for the Los Angeles team there is several positive news for James and company.

After the X-rays performed on Anthony Davis, the severity of the injury was determined: there was no fracture, it is a sprain. However, the paint and low post of the Los Angeles Lakers are again without the player who tried to dominate this position on the court. who replaces ‘The eyebrow’?

If the Lakers want to win games in the 2021-22 NBA, LeBron James must make a position change which led him to average 34.8 points per game. Huge! Even Shannon Sharpe, a former NFL player and analyst for Fox Sports, was encouraged to say that, at 37, ‘The king’ He is the third best player in the entire NBA behind Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, playing as 5.

The change LeBron must make due to Davis’ injury for Lakers to win games

If the Los Angeles Lakers want to win games in the 2021-22 NBA season, the change that LeBron James must do for the injury of Anthony Davis is to play as a center to dominate the paint, open spaces for shooters and be lethal in hand-to-hand against whoever dares to defend it.