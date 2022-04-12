The changes Elon Musk wants for Twitter

It has been 13 years since Elon Musk sent his first tweet. Throughout all this time, the technology mogul has tweeted 17,000 times. Currently, he has more than 80 million followers on the social network. Since he became the largest shareholder of the platform last week, the CEO of Tesla has revolutionized (even more) the Twitter universe with his controversial surveys and publications. The most surreal: a list of the most popular accounts, including Taylor Swift (90.3 million followers) and Justin Beiber (114.3), whom he criticizes for publishing very little content.

Elon Musk and Twitter have a love-hate relationship. In July 2016, she declared her unconditional love for her for seven months after calling her a “hell platform”. In July 2020, she said the network “sucks.” A few weeks ago, Musk himself spoke about the possibility of creating his own social network, in the style of Donald Trump. However, the tycoon seems to have chosen to “join the enemy” and change the one that already exists by buying 9.2% of Twitter shares, which made him the majority shareholder.

He refuses to enter the Board

“It’s what Twitter needs”, but outside the board of directors

Elon Musk Ringo HW Chiu/AP

The arrival of Elon Musk as a shareholder of Twitter shot up 27% of the shares of the social network, which had stagnated in the last year. Parag Agrawal, the CEO who succeeded Jack Dorsey, the platform’s founder, gave a warm welcome to Musk, calling him “a passionate believer and intense critic of the service.” “It’s what we need,” added the Twitter CEO. Everything pointed to the tycoon occupying a chair on the board of directors of the social network, but against all odds, Agrawal reported late on Sunday that Elon will not finally be part of the board.





read also

Judith Brown

Elon Musk’s appointment to the board of directors was due to take effect on Saturday and would have prevented him from beneficially owning more than 14.9% of the common shares. “I think this is for the best. We have always valued and will value the input of our shareholders, whether or not they are on our Board. Elon is our largest shareholder and we will remain open to their input,” Agrawal said in a post on his Twitter account.

“Let’s ignore the noise, and stay focused on the work and what we’re building,” says Agrawal. Musk limited his response to a hand-over-mouth emoji. Just two days ago, the tycoon staged what the next Twitter board of directors would be like with a meme of his time on the Joe Rogan podcast, where he smoked a joint.

Very active

Survey after survey, controversy after controversy

The news that Musk would occupy a seat on the board of directors of Twitter has worried everyone, especially its employees, who according to Reuters, have already raised concerns about the company’s future ability to moderate content. And it is that before investing in Twitter, the tycoon conducted a survey asking users if they believed that the platform respected the principle of freedom of expression. However, this has not been the only controversial publication of the tycoon.

A day after becoming the largest shareholder, it launched another poll asking users if they wanted a edit button. The ‘Yes’ swept. Within hours, Twitter had no choice but to announce that it was working on such a feature, disassociating its decision from Musk’s post.

The Tesla boss also asked users in a survey whether Twitter headquarters should become a homeless shelter, a plan backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

On Saturday, he suggested changes to Twitter Blue’s premium subscription service, including lowering its price, banning advertising, and the option to pay in the dogecoin cryptocurrency.

Debate

The battle of freedom of expression on Twitter

The battle of freedom of expression on Twitter KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

One of the reasons why Musk has become the largest shareholder in Twitter is freedom of expression, as he has hinted at in many of his posts. “Since Twitter serves as a de facto public square, its failure to adhere to the principles of free expression undermines democracy. What should we do? ”, Asked the businessman days before his investment in the company was made public. This concern has given wings to conservative and radical sectors, which were once expelled from Twitter and other major digital platforms after the assault on the Capitol.

Public conservatives and Trump supporters like Senator Rand Paul have already shown their enthusiasm for Musk’s arrival on Twitter. Mike Davis, a Republican who founded the Internet Accountability Project in Washington, calls Musk’s arrival “a step in the right direction.” “It is unfortunate that a heroic investor like Elon Musk is needed to fight for this right,” he noted.





read also

Judith Brown

One of Musk’s goals is to push Twitter toward the web3, the “third generation” of the internet that promises a safer and freer structure thanks to technology blockchain. In Internet 3.0, the user regains control of their data, the same with which the big technology companies currently sell: location, time, mobile model.

Proposals

Changes to Twitter Blue, remove the ‘W’ and make Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber tweet more

Elon Musk has accused Justin Bieber of tweeting little Kevin C. Cox / AFP

Elon Musk has also suggested changes to Twitter Blue, a paid subscription launched last year that gives access to premium features like undoing tweets, changing the icon, or applying themes. Through his own profile, the tycoon has proposed some modifications that mainly affect the price. The Tesla executive suggested that users should pay about two dollars a month – currently it is $2.99 ​​- and get a verification mark. He also raised the option of paying for the service with dogecoin and prohibiting advertising on premium services, despite the fact that ads are one of the main sources of income for the social network.

Elon Musk has also launched surreal questions such as removing the ‘W’ from Twitter or turning Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco into a homeless shelter, since no one goes there to work. He has also shared a list with the most followed accounts, a ranking headed by Obama, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry, and he regretted that many of them hardly have any activity.

In a thread, he took advantage of the list to specifically mention Taylor Swift, with 90.3 million followers, and Justin Beiber, with 114.3 million followers, for tweeting little.

“Twitter is dying?” Musk ended up asking by way of reflection.