Sports

the changes that ‘Coco’ Araujo would make in his eleven for ‘U’ vs. Sports Boys

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

When Jorge Araujo defined details of what his training will be in the Universitario match against Sport Boys, a new headache arose for the technical command, with which he would lose one of his most important pieces.

Source link

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ceferin wins the first pulse

2 mins ago

Results they need to rank

14 mins ago

Raúl Gudiño, first casualty, will leave Guadalajara

26 mins ago

Miguel Herrera accepts sanction and draws lineup vs. America

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button