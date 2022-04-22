the changes that ‘Coco’ Araujo would make in his eleven for ‘U’ vs. Sports Boys

When Jorge Araujo defined details of what his training will be in the Universitario match against Sport Boys, a new headache arose for the technical command, with which he would lose one of his most important pieces.

Aldo Corzo He could not be in the commitment at the Monumental Stadium, after last Wednesday the 20th he bent his ankle, and the ailment persists to the point that he cannot continue with the work of the day and does not participate in training on Friday.

On the day of the injury, the right-back played during the first half of the practice match but was unable to continue in the second, so ‘Coco’ Araujo was forced to place Roberto Villamarín in that position.

During the last works, the eleven that academic formed was made up of José Carvallo, Roberto Villamarín, Ángel Cayetano, Nelinho Quina, Iván Santillán, Jorge Murrugarra, Alfonso Barco, Alberto Quintero, Andy Polo, Piero Quispe and Alex Valera.

Araujo’s intention is to wait for Aldo Corzo to progress, since he is not ruled out of the match against Sports Boys. Of course, it will not expose the also selected and will only be considered if it is in good condition.