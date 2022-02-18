The changes that Solari will make against Pachuca to save his position at Club América

The Eagles of America live a moment of pressure in this start of the Closure 2022, after only having 4 units out of 15 disputed, an aspect that places them at the bottom of the General Table of Liga MX. The defeat before Mazatlan FC of the pending commitment of the Matchday 2 caused the capital team to define its worst start since the creation of short tournaments, surpassing what was done 14 years ago in the Closure 2008 when he accumulated seven points after reaching the date 5.

The anger of the azulcremas fans is evident when seeing their team with limited quality in the style of play under the instructions of Santiago Solari, so according to what has transpired his management would be in doubt, and the substitute for the Argentine for the rest of the contest. However, facing the match against those led by William Almada Modifications are already being prepared for the azulcrema squad with the intention of adding the three units on the field of Colossus of Santa Ursula.

Changes in the approach of America

The problems at the back have caused the rivals to do damage to the goal of William Ochoa For example, what happened in the first goal of the Mazatlan F.C. Gunboats, when the goalkeeper left a rebound for the purple striker, after noticing that Bruno Valdez he gave up on the mark, without any defense intervening to avoid the advantage of the locals, likewise, it happened in the second goal, since none of the American center-backs interfered.

Aware that the defensive approach was wrong, the Technical Director, Santiago Solari, would choose to return to the 4-point line with Jorge Sanchez on the right side, once he already played minutes in the pending duel at the Pearl of the Pacific, after overcoming the knee injury he suffered with the Mexican National Team, with this, the Club America wins a footballer who gives you depth in the scheme and who would go out for the match against Tuzos would Jordan Silva. While on offense Federico Vinas and Roger Martinez they could appear as nominal forwards, leaving Henry Martín on the bench after the failures he presented on Wednesday.

.