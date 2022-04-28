The changes to the Stopwatch in LoL come out “frog” to Riot Games

With the arrival of patch 12.8 of League of Legends, Riot Games implemented several changes. One of them has to do with the Chronometer, one of the objects that has uncovered the most criticism, especially at a competitive level. To date, players could buy a Guardian angel or a Zhonya’s Hourglass and LoL’s own Stopwatch. This allowed them to last much longer during a fight.

With the new version, all this was expected to change. And from now on you can’t buy yourself a Stopwatch once you have a Guardian Angel or Zhonya himself. Nevertheless, it seems that these changes have not gone as well as expectedsomething that players have taken notice of.

LoL Timer Changes Not Coming As We’d Expect

Although it was expected that with these changes this interaction would end, it seems that this has not been the case. We could rather say that the changes have gone “frog” to the point where the whole community has noticed. And it is that, if instead of buying the Stopwatch after getting one of the two items main we do it beforewe can continue with the same strategy.

Everything points to Riot Games will have to continue working on this change. At the moment it appears that players will continue to experience this interaction if they change the purchase order. However, based on the precedents, everything indicates that the developer will continue working on this interaction. to try to correct an error that is probably not intentional.

For now, what we can see is that Riot Games wants to eliminate those interactions that become harmful to the gameplay. Will they manage to end it once and for all?

