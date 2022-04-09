The changing room of the municipal gym has been vandalized and the perpetrators are hunted

They even uprooted some wooden planks. What happened in the changing room of the municipal gym Monsignor Oscar Luigi Romero in via Verdi in Limena is under the spotlight of the municipal administration that is looking for the culprit.

The facts

The discovery was made on Thursday 7 April, in the evening, as reported by the Gazzettino on Saturday 9 April. The cleaner arrived at 8pm and she found disaster: toilet paper everywhere, rubbish spilled, litter litter. Mayor Stefano Tonazzo is looking for those responsible for vandalism and on social media he wrote: «I would say that refurbishing the structures of our gyms and then witnessing these acts is not edifying. I indicated the councilor for Sport Eleonora Paccagnella to identify the company that was carrying out the sporting activity in the time frame in which the act of vandalism happened. We’re checking with cameras to see if there have been any unauthorized intrusions. From 4:30 pm yesterday (time when the company that manages Romero made the last round with a manager who certifies that everything was in order) to 8:00 pm (time when the cleaning officer arrived) yes the activities of another sports club are carried out. We are considering sanctioning the latter for failure to control and strict liability. Obviously the sanction (probable suspension of all activities in the municipal areas of all the associates of the Company for 7 days) will be revoked if the person in charge is identified “.