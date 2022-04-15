The chaos of China’s ‘zero covid’ policy and the dangers of autocracy

After the city locked down its 25 million residents and shut down most delivery services in early April, many people, regardless of socioeconomic status, struggled to stock up on food. Some people were setting multiple alarms for different replenishment times on food delivery apps starting from 6:00am

Some Shanghai residents told me that a controversial topic in WeChat groups in recent days has been whether it is safe to eat sprouted potatoes. The neighbors resorted to a barter system to exchange, for example, a cabbage for a bottle of soy sauce. Coca Cola works as a currency of great value.

After nearly two weeks in lockdown, Dai Xin, a restaurant owner, is running out of food for all four of her family. She cuts very thin slices of ginger, she pickles the vegetables so they don’t spoil, and she eats twice a day instead of three.

Even the wealthy class faces food shortages. The director of a large retail company told me last week that she received many requests from CEOs based in Shanghai. But she had little leeway because of lockdown rules, said the executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to political sensitivities.

Wang Lixiong, the author of the apocalyptic novel Chinese Tidal Wave – which ends with a great famine as a result of a nuclear winter – believes that a crisis caused by human beings, such as the one in Shanghai, is inevitable under the authoritarian system of China. In recent years, he said in an interview, the risk increased after Beijing clamped down on almost all aspects of civil society.

After moving into a friend’s empty apartment in Shanghai last winter, he stocked up on rice, noodles, canned food and whiskey to get by for a few months in the event of a crisis.