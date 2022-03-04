The Character From ‘The Batman’ That Has Never Been Played By An African-American – Movie News

The new film of the Knight of the Dark, ‘The Batman’, is being different in many ways, such as inclusion, as it presents a character that had never been played by an Afro-American.

Ever since director Mat Reeves took on the job of portraying a new Batman, he made it clear that this film was going to be like no other that had been made before. Not only did he put the rope around his neck with the inclusion of Robert Pattinson, which at the time generated a lot of controversy, but he also made sure that the cast of batman was more diverse.

Surely many will have thought that the character played by an Afro-American would be Gatubela, since Zoe Kravitz is taking on the role that Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer had played in past films, but we must remember that Halle Berry She had her own movie as the most intelligent and sensual thief in Gotham City, although it has not satisfied many.

Therefore, the character that had never been played by an African American is Lieutenant Gordon, the same character that was in the audacious hands of Gary Oldman in the trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, and by JK Simmons in the Zack Snyder films. Nowwith Reeves in charge, the position went to Jeffrey Wright.

While some might think that the representation doesn’t matter, Jeffrey is ecstatic with the idea of ​​being Gordon, and through his social networks he shared a photo with Oldman that he captioned: “Two Gordons. 1995. Gotham City. Pass the torch.”

Now, Reeves won’t be given all the credit for an inclusive cast. Nolan himself did it with Morgan Freeman by giving him the role of Lucius Fox. Or in the rival franchise, Marvel has been doing it with several of the characters, including Nick Fury, who as we know, has been played by Samuel L. Jackson.

For his part, Wright has shown that it does not matter what skin color the character has when the performance is good. In fact, vSeveral comments have highlighted Gordon as one of the best characters in The Batman and the same with Kravitz, as they have assured, he was born to be Catwoman.