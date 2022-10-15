The character he almost played in ‘Big Bang Theory’

In the new book ‘The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series’, the creator chuck lorre and other producers spoke out about the celebrities who almost appeared on the show. Selena GomezSandra Bullock, Macaulay Culkin and Ringo Starr are some artists that were mentioned.

Steve Molarexecutive producer of ‘Big Bang Theory‘, revealed that he and his team approached the pop singer several times. Before it was established that Amy’s (Mayim Bialik) parents were still together, Molaro had the idea that Amy had been staying with her “horrible stepsister” of hers, who would be played by Selena Gomez.

Of course, Steve Molaro’s idea was that, in the end, it would be discovered that this supposed character of the singer was a “beautiful and great” person that everyone loves. However, things never worked out due to scheduling conflicts. Also, Selena Gomez was focused on her performance in ‘Only murders in the building’.

Selena Gomez is a fan of ‘Big Bang Theory’

It is no secret to anyone that the singer of ‘Back to you’ is a fan of the program. She revealed it herself in an Instagram post from 2016. At the time, Selena Gomez posted a photo where we can see her in her dressing room, looking at her laptop screen with a cup in her hand. “The only thing that gets me going, first of all. Sheldon Cooper – Big Bang Theory,” she wrote.

“In honor of World Mental Health Day, I wanted to share the trailer for my documentary, which comes out on November 4 on Apple TV Plus,” said the American interpreter on her official Instagram account.

