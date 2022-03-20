The character of Rachel McAdams could have alternative versions

Rachel McAdams’ character in “Doctor Strange” will be more than just a love interest in May’s sequel.

According to a new report from Empire, we will see a variant version of Christine Palmer.

The first director of “Doctor Strange” previously told Insider that he didn’t see her as a love interest.

When “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hits theaters, we will be able to see Rachel McAdams’ character, Christine Palmer, as much more than an old flame of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Now that parallel universes have been introduced to the MCU in both “Loki” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a report from Empire hints that we can expect to see a variant version of Palmer in the sequel. This version of the character will be more than just an “underused Marvel love interest” that Strange continually pins for.

The report on “Doctor Strange 2” reveals: “In another world, Strange meets a very different and much more involved Christine.”

“This time he wasn’t just in uniform,” McAdams told Empire reporter Ben Travis of his character. “Certainly, he was part of things that he had never seen on screen.”

Fans believe there could be more than one version of Rachel McAdams’ character in the sequel.

Rachel McAdams was seen looking slightly different in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”|Marvel Studios.

The latest trailers for the film showed McAdams with a different hairstyle and a purple suit that hinted that we could be facing an alternate version of the character.

Until now, Palmer has been more or less relegated to being Strange’s love interest in the MCU. That idea was reinforced in a recent animated episode of “What If…” where Strange destroys a parallel universe in an attempt to reunite them.

Interestingly, original “Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson told Insider in 2017 that he didn’t see Palmer as a love interest.

Not from Palmer’s point of view, at least.

Instead, he explained that their relationship in the 2016 film was more of a one-sided, unrequited love that only Strange yearned for.

Christine Palmer and Stephen Strange in 2016’s “Doctor Strange”|Marvel

“I never thought of her that way,” Derrickson told Insider while discussing the film’s Blu-ray release at the time. “I think Christine Palmer was too wise to keep him. She recognized that he was a narcissistic egomaniac.”

“It is a relationship that he tries to restart and she does not accept it. I think her presence in her life in the movie is one of loyalty, compassion and friendship. Not romantic love,” Derrickson explained about her bond in the MCU.

Strange tells Palmer he doesn’t want her to leave in 2016’s “Doctor Strange.” She kisses him on the cheek and walks off.|Marvel Studios

He added, “When he finally becomes the kind of person she would be with, which is who she is when they’re washing their hands together at the end after the Elder’s death, he clearly wants and longs for her. Though if you watch that scene, she’s very empathetic towards him, but she doesn’t seem like she wants to be with him at all. I think she has advanced in her life ».

And that’s exactly what we’ll see in “Multiverse of Madness” — which pokes fun at a distraught and despondent Strange. Here, he is forced to watch the love of his life walk down the aisle and marry someone else.

Scott Derrickson didn’t see anyone else playing the role of Christine Palmer

Rachel McAdams’ character, Christine Palmer, is seen getting married in “Doctor Strange 2” to someone who, in fact, is not Stephen Strange|Marvel Studios

At the time, Derrickson told Insider that he helped convince Marvel boss Kevin Feige to have McAdams play the part.

“I was very adamant about her choice and she was not the least expensive actress available for the role,” Derrickson said. “I remember Kevin Feige, when they were trying to come to terms with her, he called me up and said, ‘Tell me again why it has to be Rachel McAdams.'”

“And I said, ‘Name another actress of her caliber who is going to react to this magic in a more realistic way and who can take on Benedict Cumberbatch in their dialogue scenes,'” Derrickson said of McAdams’ argument. “We were kind of on a line. She’s kind of in a league of her own.”

In May’s “Multiverse of Madness,” directed by Sam Raimi, it looks like we’ll see a version of Palmer in a parallel universe who will get to interact with magic—and Cumberbatch’s Strange—much more.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hits theaters May 6.

