The character played by Charlie Cox will have a new series on Disney +

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” It is without a doubt the most successful film of the 2021. And it is that the numbers speak for themselves, since added to the millions of views of its two trailers released a few weeks ago, its pre-sale, which began last November 29th broke several records and ranked as the second most successful film in the history of cinema, only behind the one made for “Avengers: Endgame”.

The great expectation for was largely caused by the return of the villains from previous sagas of “Spider-Man” that will reach the universe of Tom Holland after a failed spell Doctor Strange and seek revenge against a peter parker who will also have to deal with the revelation of his secret identity.

And now, charlie coxactor who gives life to Daredevil in the series of Netflix and now in the Marvel Cinematic Universewould play this character again in a series that is currently being developed and that would premiere in Disney+.

According to information provided by The Hollywood Reporterthe series would be in charge of Matt Corman and Chris Ordbut it is not yet known if it will be a continuation or a reboot of the series that was successful in Netflix a few years ago.

It should be remembered that the Cox He had already talked about his appearance in “No Way Home”: “I feel very lucky to have been cast in that role and it is the gift that keeps on giving. I loved every minute of making the show. And so to be asked to come back and to be involved in any capacity is absolutely exciting to me,” the actor said. “And I hope, I don’t want to sound greedy, but I hope I can do a lot more. I look forward to getting much, much more involved for many years to come. I hope it never ends. I hope it gets to the point where people say, ‘You’re too old to play this role.'”.

“I don’t know what his plans are, but yeah, my hope is that I can do everything that I’m allowed to do and that I’m allowed to participate in. And it would be so much fun. What’s unique about being in the MCU is that it allows (things) that we couldn’t really do with the Netflix stuff, now I can interact with other characters in the MCU. So that would be great. Crossovers is what I would like to do next. I don’t know what that looks like, and I don’t know what they’re planning and all that kind of stuff. But there are some really interesting stories that I would love for the character to explore.” concluded the actor.