The character that Chloë Grace Moretz could play in Marvel

Chloë Grace Moretz is no stranger to the world of superheroes in the cinema where she played Hit-Girl in two films of kick-ass accompanied by Aaron Taylor Johnson. Now the talented actress admitted to being interested in returning for a project of these characteristics, but this time within the most important franchise in the Hollywood film industry today.

Talking with Comic Book, Chloë Grace Moretz express: “Yeah, we’ve talked a little bit about that. I mean, I think for me, I’d be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC, and jumping into the darker side of the role. I love superheroes. I think that would be a lot of fun too, but I think it’s just about finding the one that really matches what you want to convey and the scope of the character. I think it would be a lot of fun, if it was the right role and the right project.”.

In this case, the talented 25-year-old actress can be part of the new litter of characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that already has proper names like Tom Holland in the skin of Spider-Man, Florence Pugh as the new Black Widow and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. It seems that the MCU is in full renovation and Chloë Grace Moretz would be a great addition to their ranks.

Chloë Grace Moretz would arrive at the MCU

A villain that this actress could play thanks to her ability is Mistyquethe shape-shifting mutant who is an ally of Magneto and achieved great popularity for another Hollywood talent’s portrayal of the role: Jennifer Lawrence. In this case a new version of the character would surely need a heavy proper name and Grace Moretz certainly fills that gap.

Chloë Grace Moretz has a full agenda with his participation in the science fiction series The Peripheral and will also lend his voice in the animated film Nimona in addition to participating in white-night which chronicles a woman’s rise from the Peoples Temple cult to enter the inner circle of Christian socialist preacher Jim Jones. we can’t forget about love is a gun about two bank robbers.

Y Marvel? The brand is ready for the grand finale of she hulk this week where the great villain of the series will be revealed, which is surely The Leader as well as we can also see a rematch between Hulk and Abomination. On November 10 the Marvel Cinematic Universe will premiere Black Panther: Wakanda Forever where we will see the clash of the African nation against the people led by the mutant Namor.