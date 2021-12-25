the character, the identity and the three points to find each other

Character, identity, suffering but also quality. So Milan beat Empoli’s Castellani in the last match of the Serie A first round, regaining a victory that had been missing in the league for two consecutive rounds. Absorbed the bitter knockout against Napoli, Stefano Pioli’s team went to Tuscany with only one goal, perfectly centered with a poker with a relevant specific weight. First of all, going back to winning was important for simple ranking dynamics, given that with the three points Milan remained in the wake of first place, now four points away.

REACTION – Putting aside injuries, seen as the main factor in the recent decline in Rossoneri performances, and the many controversies in referees, the group was able to react in the most delicate moment. It was not easy to succeed after a poison match like the one lost against the Neapolitans and in the same way it was not easy going to play at the home of one of the most in-form teams in the league. The answer given to Empoli is a key to interpretation that has already been seen and reviewed: Milan is a reactionary team, capable, united and aware of its own means.

NO ALIBI – Pioli has squared around his men, responding to the criticisms that have been lightening around his figure and his two years of work for a few weeks. In reality, the Emilian coach had to deal with a situation greater than him, which perhaps few professionals would have handled in the same way. In the most critical situation, Pioli has played every card available, asking everyone for the maximum sacrifice and trying to gather all the available resources without upsetting their game. The Rossoneri coach did not look for any excuses, attributing the drop in performance to the psychological effects of his players.

WORK AND WIN – For him, the recent problem was therefore not who took the field. Surely he will have paid for some choices and made some mistakes, but his dedication, his tenacity and his patience have allowed Milan to re-emerge from the difficulties, closing the first part of a complicated season as best we could not ask for. The Champions League is gone but the Scudetto, despite the general skepticism, remains there. Pioli probably thinks about it every morning as he enters Milanello, but perhaps now it is better not to dwell too much on this aspect. What matters most is to recharge your energy to get back to work and win, beating every road without any limits, as Pioli has been teaching for two years now.