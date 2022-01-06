There are certainly some diseases that scare a lot of people. And above all we are talking about those that cannot be fully controlled or that are still known but not 100%. Among these, we find a very important one, which has certainly become a major concern in recent years. We are talking about Alzheimer’s. Losing the conception of oneself and of what one has around, in fact, is one of the greatest fears of many people. And for this very reason, many try to take action years earlier, trying to put into practice all the doctor’s advice to better prevent this situation.

The characteristic that some people have in common and that could be among the culprits that lead to Alzheimer’s

There are several reasons that could lead to Alzheimer’s. And there are also several actions that we could take to try in every way to ward off this plague. We talked about one in our previous article. Here, in fact, we focus mainly on nutrition, trying to understand, after asking our trusted doctor, if some foods can help us achieve this goal. Among other things, we have done the same in another article, always to try to remove as much as possible the risk of getting Alzheimer’s into our lives. Today, however, we see a particularity that unfortunately, still today, concerns several people and that could be among the causes of this disease.

A low level of education, a peculiarity that unfortunately could increase the risk of having this disease

As we have pointed out, the causes that can lead to Alzheimer’s are different. But certainly some risk factors contribute to it getting into our lives. In particular, today we want to focus on a factor that few take into account, namely the low level of education. In fact, this is the characteristic that some people have in common and that could be among the culprits that lead to Alzheimer’s. This is explained by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità which, dealing with Alzheimer’s, reports a research published in the well-known journal “Lancet Neurology”. In this case, several factors that could cause Alzheimer’s are highlighted, including the one we are dealing with today. Therefore, together with smoking, obesity and depression, we also find a low educational level that often does not depend on the individual but on the society in which he grows up. According to scholars, by preventing the factors listed above, millions of Alzheimer’s cases worldwide could be prevented.

