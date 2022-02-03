The characteristics of the BTP 2033 indexed to inflation

The Ministry of Economy and Finance announced the results of the issue of the first tranche of the new ten-year BTP indexed to euro area inflation, with the exclusion of tobacco products (ISIN code IT0005482994).

The title has deadline May 15, 2033, enjoyment 15 November 2021 e annual rate of 0.1%, paid in two half-yearly coupons. The settlement of the transaction is set for February 9, 2022.

The ten-year indexed BTP was placed at a price of 102.703 corresponding to a gross annual yield at issue of -0.138%.

The amount issued was 5 billion euros. against requests for 18.78 billion euros (coverage ratio of 3.76).

33% of the issue was assigned to fund managers, while the banks were awarded 34.5% of the total amount.

A very diversified audience of investors took part in the placement of the share, with a significant presence of domestic investors, equal to approximately 52.8%, while foreign investors won the remaining 47.2%.

The placement was carried out through a syndicate, consisting of five lead managers, BofA Securities Europe, Citibank Europe, HSBC Continental Europe, Société Générale Inv. Banking and UniCredit and the remaining specialists in Italian government bonds invited to participate as co-lead manager.