The characteristics that make Miami one of the best cities in the world

Magazine Time published a list of the 50 best places in the world to visit in 2022 and Miami was included in it. According to the publication they did last July 15, this Florida city is among the most cool for vacation, for its wide range of activities and attractions for tourists. Not only that, but it has also hosted the biggest sporting events in the last year.

This list was put together based on the recommendations of its international network of correspondents and collaborators, “with an eye on those that offer new and exciting experiences“, According to the magazine. They included classic destinations, as well as some places not so explored around the world. But they all have one thing in common: that they are cities that are “thriving, growing and changing … charting a path to economic recovery,” he said. TIME.

In that sense, Miami is from his perspective one of the best cities in the world first for the sporting events it has hosted, such as the inaugural Grand Prix that attracted hundreds of celebrities to witness this Formula 1 circuit. ESPN classified this city as “the center of the sports universe”.

Bad Bunny attended the Miami Grand Prix this year (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

As for the activities that can be carried out there, there is also an outdoor park called Underlinelocated on the Riverfront and open until 2025. Although there is no public access yet, Time He considered that thanks to this type of infrastructure it is one of the cities that are most at the forefront.

Among the elements that stood out was Brickell Backyard, a stretch of mini bike paths, as well as public spaces where people can do yoga and listen to live music. Below is the Miami Metrorail, which just won Architizer’s A+ Award for Architecture and Urban Transformation.

Miami is cataloged as a city for cosmopolitans, according to Time, for the great opening of hotels that it has had in recent months. These include the playful Moxy Miami South Beach, the dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott, Element by Westin in Brickell, and the Art Deco Gabriel South Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, which runs on renewable energy.

Miami is also one of the favorite places to live unsplash

Not only that, but also Uma House, South Beach is part of the attractions and the Esmé hotel, which has a village of bars and restaurants on Española Way.

In summary, Miami is, at least for this magazine, a city that can be accessed from the most traditional to the most avant-garde. It is a place that points towards the futuristic style, so Time considered that it would be one of the sites that help the world economy.

Modern buildings in the Brickell area. Sofia Lopez Manan

Magazine Time It also included other cities in the North American country in its list: Portland, San Francisco, Detroit and Michigan. Of course there are other parts of the world, there are even several tourist destinations in Canada, but Within North America, Miami is one of the most prominent.