The characters of Game of Thrones if they were like in George RR Martin’s books, made by the artist MsBananaAnna | Entertainment Cinema and Series
But as this prequel and a new Jon Snow series hit screens, one fan took it upon herself to see just how similar the actors really are to the characters in the books.
With this in mind, artist and content creator MsBananaAnna used an artificial intelligence program called Artbreeder to recreate ‘Game of Thrones’ characters as described in the books.
Jon Snow, Jorah Mormont and Tyrion Lannister
Among the characters who bear little resemblance to their counterparts in the books is Jon Snow, who is described in the books as a teenager with dark gray eyes, a long face, and dark brown hair. While in the series Kit Harington has an adult countenance and a characteristic look with his black hair and beard.
Another one is that of Jorah Mormont, who in the series is played by the Scottish actor Iain Glen, but in the books it is specified that he is a corpulent, dark and bald guy, but with a black beard.
In the case of Tyron Lannister, the book says that he is about 24 years old, with one green eye and the other black, thin, very light blonde hair, a prominent and very large forehead, and a large head. In the series he was played by Peter Dinklage, who was already over 40 years old when the series began.
Jaime Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen and Sansa Stark
Also from the images made by Anna, it can be seen that some actors are a faithful representation of what is described in the books, such as Jaime Lannister who is tall, handsome, with green eyes and wavy golden hair.
Yet another is Daenerys Targaryen, who in the books is said to be beautiful, fair, with a slim build and pale skin and long silver-gold hair. The only difference between her and actress Emilia Clarke is her character’s violet eyes.
Who also in ‘live action’ is almost a faithful representation of the books in Sansa Stark, played in the series by Sophie Turner and who in the novels is described as having deep blue eyes, soft brown hair, high cheekbones and considered beautiful.
Cersei Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon and Arya Stark
Lena Headey in the series seems a little older than Cersei Lannister’s described 31 years, but her resemblance to the description in the books is remarkable, being very beautiful and slender, as well as having golden blonde hair, emerald eyes and pale skin. clear.
The young and cruel Joffrey in the series was played by actor Jack Gleeson, but in the books his appearance is not that of an evil tyrant, as he is described as handsome, with wavy blonde hair, green eyes and defined lips. Jon Snow even thinks he looks like a woman.
Arya Stark is described as about 12 years old, with gray eyes, brown hair, and a long face that draws ribbing from Sansa; in the picture she has short hair because that’s when she tries to go unnoticed by a boy. While the big difference between her and actress Maisie Williams is that she has a rounder face compared to the character.
Tywin Lannister, Brienne of Tarth and Ned Stark
In the series Tywin Lannister is played by Charles Dance and his resemblance to the description in the books is very great, it only changes that in the novels he has a shaved head and his beard is more bulky on the sides.
In the case of Brienne of Tarth, Gwendoline Christie is also very similar to her counterpart in the written work, except for her age. The character is described as about 17 years old, very tall, freckled, broad-faced and coarse-featured, with thick, puffy lips, beautiful blue eyes, and tomboyish.
Sean Bean is a faithful representation of Ned Stark and the description in the books, where he is said to have a long face, gray eyes, brown hair, and a beard that paints some gray and makes him look bigger than he really is.