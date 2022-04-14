The charging network is unable to keep up with sales of electric cars – Sector – Hybrids and Electrics

The latest report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) on the evolution of charging infrastructure around the world ensures that your expansion is slower than that of electric car sales. The ratio between vehicles and chargers it has been increasing in recent years such that there are not enough charging stations to support this growth. However, this conclusion must be analyzed in greater detail depending on the geographical region and the type of charging points.

According to the study carried out by BNEFworldwide, the prelectric vehicle-charging point ratio increased from 7.4 at the end of 2020 to 9.2 at the end of 2021. These figures are not surprising given that in 2021 there has been a quantitative leap in the electric vehicle market, with a global sales volume of 6.6 million units. Meanwhile, the growth in the implementation of the recharging infrastructure has maintained its historical averages.

Evolution of the proportion between electric and plug-in hybrid cars and the number of recharging points (worldwide). Source Bloomberg BNEF.

Not all charging points are the same

It is indisputable need to implement a fast and public recharging infrastructure that can meet the demand of the new generation of electric cars with high-capacity batteries. charging points linkedlocated in homes and offices, and those of opportunityin places of leisure, are part of a network that must be supported by a fast network that serves both long road trips and those who cannot have their own recharging point. There is an important difference between the types of charging points and how these are distributed worldwide. For this reason, it is necessary to clarify the nuances based on global data to qualify BNEF’s conclusions.

If the results are examined at the country level, the differences that appear are very important. In ChinaFor example, despite achieving record sales of electric vehicles last year, the rollout of public charging points was able to keep pace, and the ratio of electric vehicles to chargers has remained relatively constant since 2018. This is the result of the Chinese government’s push to expand its charging network. The Asian country has in its territory more than half of the world’s public charging points.

Evolution of the proportion between electric and plug-in hybrid cars and the number of charging points (by country). Source Bloomberg BNEF.

However, in markets such as USA, the number of electric vehicles per charger has increased steadily over the past year. The same situation, more pronounced, is repeated in Europewhere sales have grown since 2019. Thus, for example, in Germany this proportion went from 8 vehicles per charger in 2020 to 20 in 2021.

Another important nuance to introduce here is that a country like China will need more public chargers than the United States or Germany since the proportion of people living in apartments, no possibility to install a tie point, is older. For this population, which depends on public chargers, the option is to be able to go to a public recharging point from time to time in the same way that it has always been done with gas stations.

If the data is studied separating the typologies of points, and taking into account only the fast and ultra fast chargers, the scenario in the respective geographical regions is repeated. In China, there are 16 electric vehicles for every ultra-fast charger. In the US, that figure is more than 100. In the Netherlands, which is the European country with the best vehicle-to-charger ratio, most of these are slow.

In addition, the number of ultra-fast chargers capable of reaching powers of 350 kW, that is, recovering more than 100 kilometers of autonomy in just a few minutes, is growing.

When analyzing the data, there is a temptation to fall back on widely accepted general notions about the need for more charging infrastructure. This statement is true, especially with the expected growth of the electric vehicle fleet in the coming years, although it is important to look at the ratio of electric vehicles per charger on the roads.

Evolution of the proportion between electric cars and the number of fast charging points (by country). Source Bloomberg BNEF.

The public charging network, with private investment: profitability

More private investment in charging infrastructure is needed. On the other hand, the rate of use will be required to grow to achieve its cost effectiveness. Many stations are underused. According to BNEF, most fast chargers need between 8 and 10 charging events per day to generate an affordable economic return for the investor. The exact number depends largely on prices, upload speeds, fixed location costs, rate structure, government support, and other circumstance.

Therefore, a balance point needs to be struck: Fast charging operators require more charging sessions per day. But on the other hand, too many sessions could translate into longer wait times for drivers who find the charging point busy, worsening their user experience.

Here, once again, the example of Tesla stands out above all other charging networks. Supercharger stations have an average of 10 charging points, while competing networks only reach four points.

Number of charging points per station in each of the global networks. Source Bloomberg BNEF.

Scaling of the charging network

The reality going forward is that today’s data may very well be globally scalable. In the long term, BNEF expects the share of public vehicles and fast chargers to stabilize between 30 and 40. This is where Norway is, which has the most mature electric vehicle market in the world.

Some markets will be higher and others lower, depending on various factors. Among them, the type of residence in each area (single-family houses, blocks of flats with a garage or urban centers without them), the power of the electrical network, the charging speed that can be reached and the political decisions of governments. .

Ultimately, according to BNEF, it is most likely that each country will end up with a different combination charging at home, at work, public, and with variable charging speed or charging power distributions. Globally, the ratio of EVs to roadside fast-charging points will continue to rise in the coming years, which is not necessarily a bad thing, until it can finally level off.