the Charles Chaplin of the catwalk

Who have a friend, have a treasure. That must have been what Karl Lagerfeld and Cara Delevingne thought of each other when, at the end of the designer’s life, a young singer slipped right into her list of muses. A beautiful friendship that both walked on and off the catwalks and that today materializes again in something else: in a collection highlighted by a style gender-neutral under the seal of the Karl Lagerfeld firm.

Cara loves Karl loves Cara is the name given to this line with basic wardrobe items (such as tailoring) and other more trendy ones (such as reversible garments). Although the most outstanding novelty is that each one of the designs of this collaboration is made in a neutral gender key (because if something characterizes Cara Delevingne it is that, for her, fashion only responds to tastes, not to conventions). Something like the friendship that was forged between the muse and the artist. If Karl loved and appreciated Cara –he considered her brave and daring– Cara she admired the designer and saw him as a true mentor and confidantcapable of giving her the necessary freedom and courage to be herself (this does not mean that she succeeded thanks to him, but it was a lucky charm in the take-off and the consequent consolidation of her professional career).

“CARA IS LIKE A CHARACTER FROM A SILENT MOVIE” KARL LAGERFELD

“He’s quite a character. The Charles Chaplin of the fashion world,” she said of her friend the grand master of sewing. “She is a kind of genius, like a character out of a silent movie”, was another of the compliments that Lagerfeld dedicated to Delevingne, since without saying a word she managed to attract attention. For her part, Cara continues to have words of affection for her friend: “It is an honor to be associated with the only fashion house to bear Karl’s name and to contribute to his legacy”.

It should be noted that Cara has participated in the creative process of the collection, which draws attention because of the pieces that can be reconstructed. It is, therefore, about a collaboration inspired by the mutual love between Karl and Cara, with sustainable materials, inclusive pieces and innovative values ​​to make creativity a constant dynamic project of feelings.