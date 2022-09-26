Entertainment

the Charles Chaplin of the catwalk

Who have a friend, have a treasure. That must have been what Karl Lagerfeld and Cara Delevingne thought of each other when, at the end of the designer’s life, a young singer slipped right into her list of muses. A beautiful friendship that both walked on and off the catwalks and that today materializes again in something else: in a collection highlighted by a style gender-neutral under the seal of the Karl Lagerfeld firm.

Cara loves Karl loves Cara is the name given to this line with basic wardrobe items (such as tailoring) and other more trendy ones (such as reversible garments). Although the most outstanding novelty is that each one of the designs of this collaboration is made in a neutral gender key (because if something characterizes Cara Delevingne it is that, for her, fashion only responds to tastes, not to conventions). Something like the friendship that was forged between the muse and the artist. If Karl loved and appreciated Cara –he considered her brave and daring– Cara she admired the designer and saw him as a true mentor and confidantcapable of giving her the necessary freedom and courage to be herself (this does not mean that she succeeded thanks to him, but it was a lucky charm in the take-off and the consequent consolidation of her professional career).

