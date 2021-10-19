News

The charm of Emma Watson’s genderless dress made up of recycled wedding dresses

Emma Watson is back on the red carpet in style at the Earthshot Prize ceremony in London, a new annual global award, organized by the Royal Foundation, designed to spur change and help repair our planet over the next 10 years. The 31-year-old actress, known for her sensitivity to the theme of sustainable fashion, chose an outfit made with clothes from wife recycled. The dress – made to measure for the Watson – was designed and created by Harris Reed, who made the dress by combining various parts of different clothes from wife previously donated to Oxfam. With this dress Reed shows his ability to play with an assortment of extravagant fabrics: the artist has …Read on news.robadadonne

