The cheapest 4G tablet on the market is from Samsung and it only costs 163 euros

Share

This little gem from the Korean giant is well discounted.

More of 13,000 people can’t be wrong when thinking that this tablet is a great option to buy. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with LTE/4G connectivity has plummeted during Amazon’s Spring Sale until 163 euros. this is a price very affordable for a tablet with 4GI would say the cheapest and best available.

It’s the Lite version of the Galaxy Tab A7, with a smaller screen, but with the rest of the software that brought Samsung’s most successful tablets to the top last year. this great price is only available in the version in gray color and with 32 GB of internal memory. I think it is enough as a support tablet, so as not to load it with a lot of apps or heavy files.

See on Amazon.es: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (4G)

Buy the cheapest Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4G

it’s a tablet perfect for both students and workers remotely, to always have notes ready and be able to upload them to the cloud live with your 4G connection. It is a device with a 8.7-inch IPS panel, with HD+ resolution (1,340 x 800 px), has no notch and has an aspect ratio of 5:3. It has stereo speakers. As a tablet for telecommuting, it works well with issues of office automation and video calls with its 8 MP rear camera and the simpler 2 MP front camera.

The power is given by MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762T) of eight cores that works at a maximum of 2.3 GHz. Its graphic chip is the PowerVR GE8320 and we have 3GB RAM so that it does not falter at the first change. As I mentioned, we have 32 GB of internal storage that is expandable with micro SD cards.

See on Amazon.es: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (4G)

Samsung knows what it does and every time it releases a new tablet it does so with a specific niche in mind. A student does not need a lot of power, but energy efficiency, stability and connectivity. That’s why we have here a 5,100mAh battery that performs wonderfully and will give us enough autonomy. It has fast charge at 15W as a fabulous addition.

At the connectivity level we have Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0slot for a single Nano-SIMheadphone port 3.5mm jack and integrated GPS. And as for software, we have Android 11 At the moment, although we don’t need to have the latest Android on a tablet, we just need it to be secure and stable.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!