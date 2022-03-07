The cheapest AirPods Pro on one condition

Apple AirPods Pro at an incredible price, they have never been so cheap before.

The AirPods Pro are one of the best options on the market in terms of 100% wireless headphones, and if you are an Apple user, they are undoubtedly the best you can get. AND With the offer that we bring you today, the AirPods Pro cost almost half of its official price, only with one condition.

The official price of the AirPods Pro is 279 euros, but with this offer they can be yours for only 157 euros. It is a refurbished device and available in the popular PCComponentes store. Ratings couldn’t be more positive, indicating they look practically brand new as they are in “Perfect” condition.

This product has been tested, passing our quality tests. Product reconditioned by our technicians. In perfect state

Buy at PCComponentes: AirPods Pro (Refurbished)

If you prefer other options, AirPods Pro also refurbished are available on Amazon for 189 eurosthey are more than 30 euros of difference with respect to the previous option, but you must also take it into account.

Know more: AirPods Pro (Refurbished)

AirPods Pro Specifications

The AirPods Pro are the best 100% wireless headphones from Apple, there is no doubt. They are designed for those who seek the best sound experience and excellent noise cancellation and advanced features. These are its main specifications:

Active noise cancellation and transparency features.

Control by squeezing the end of the device to change songs.

Automatic activation and connection.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to the new Apple H1 chip.

Easy setup for all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

Compatible with Spatial Audio.

They charge quickly in the case.

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector or via wireless charging.

The charging case gives you multiple charges and more than 24 hours of use.

High quality sound and voice.

Easy switch from one device to another.

