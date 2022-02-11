the checks he can do on money in the house

Let’s try to understand to what extent the Revenue Agency can control the savings we have at home and that we have no intention of depositing into a bank account

Is it lawful to keep money in your home? Can the tax authorities come to verify our possessions? The answers to the various questions

THE tax inspections they are always very feared by Italian taxpayers. As regards those on the accounts, of course, the checks are in the open and less invasive.

Many, however, are afraid that even what is jealously guarded a home in its own safe can be targeted byHADESperhaps with ad hoc inspections directly at home.

Revenue Agency: can it carry out checks on the money kept at home?

But is such a scenario possible? Absolutely not. The agents of the Fisco or the Guardia di Finanza cannot break into the house and subject it to inspection. This can only happen following investigations of a certain extent, in which a Public minister has evidence or presumed such that the person in question has possessions that are not deriving from his employment or his income.

In practice this applies to i tax offenseswhich for obvious reasons cannot be the non-payment of theImuof the car tax you hate payment folders. Therefore, you can keep money at home to the extent that you can prove where it comes from.

In short, if you decide to withdraw your entire monthly salary and keep it at home, you can do itprovided, however, that when you spend it you do not exceed the pre-established limit.

From 1 January 2022 you can pay in cash up to € 999.99. If you are caught making purchases greater than this amount, you will face significant penalties. Click here to find out all the consequences that can arise in similar circumstances.