the cheese rich in vitamins that is good for health

There is a cheese that is rich in nutritional properties and vitamins that are very useful for our health. It is Asiago, good and prized; know the details.

Italy produces cheeses for about two million quintals per year. It produces many and exports many all over the world. Cheese, in a family’s consumption, comes immediately after cured meats and is a food that can never be missing on the table.

It can be eaten as an appetizer, on a first course, incorporated into a second dish and used in desserts, quiches, anywhere. One of these, highly prized with the DOP mark, is theAsiago. Its name already tells us so much. In fact, it comes from the Asiago plateau, in the province of Vicenza. Its origin is to be found in the year 1000.

Initially it was produced with sheep’s milk, while then it was based on cow’s milk. This cheese began to spread in the nineteenth century to neighboring countries, a push that also occurred a little later during the First World War. Over the years its production and fame has consolidated, so much so that in the seventies it obtained the DOP mark (protected designation of origin).

Asiago cheese: nutritional properties

After some historical information, let’s get to the heart of the matter: Asiago has excellent nutritional properties and it is very good for our body. It was already known that cheeses are good for health, if eaten in moderation, but a recent study has analyzed in detail the properties of this delight that comes from the Vicenza mountains.

This cheese, which in any case is eaten at the table, rarely grated, has therapeutic properties and is able to prevent many ailments. Large amounts of protein and calcium are already known, but when taken in about 100 grams per day it could give an important variety of vitamins to the body. In fact, the seasoned one contains high biological value proteins and vitamins A, B and E.

In addition, the mineral salts contained within it are suitable for those who have low blood pressure. In short, a real healthy source which, of course, must always be included in a balanced diet. Cheese alone is not enough and you shouldn’t overdo it either.