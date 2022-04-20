The chemistry between Chaning Tatum and Sandra Bullock, the great success of The Lost City

Humor and adventure were the premise that triggered one of the premieres this Thursday, The lost Citywhich will come from the hand of Paramount Pictures. With channing tatum, Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe and the special participation of Brad Pittthe brothers’ feature film Aaron and Adam Nee It has everything to win over the public that likes to see productions worthy of sitting down accompanied by a large bucket of popcorn.

The premise of The lost City it’s pretty simple. Sandra Bullock puts on the skin of Loretaa successful writer who is fed up with the characters she created and turned into a best-selling collection of erotic romance novels. channing tatummeanwhile, is Alan, the cover model who personifies Dash (the protagonist of the novels of Loreta). And the final fee puts it Daniel Radcliffe like the tycoon Abigail Fairfaxwho kidnaps Loreta in order to find a treasure that he believes he can only get to with her help.

the comedy of The lost City is quite simple and at times it may seem somewhat flat, but once you enter the code that makes up Loreta and Alan (the real name of the character from Tatum), it is ready for enjoyment. The idea of ​​the romance between the smart girl and the cute but dumb boy was seen a thousand times, but the chemistry between Bullock and Tatum enough to support this story that the gamers could you remind them of a mix between the Uncharted and the Monkey Island.

And if it is about great successes, the small but forceful quota of Brad Pitt gives you the touch. In this production, he puts himself in the shoes of a mercenary named JackTrainerwho seems infallible and lethal, and has everything to get in the way of the romance between Alan and Loretawhen you don’t Abigail with his evil plans. A simple and straightforward story that is enjoyed because of how self-aware it is of its formula and because of the accuracy of some of its social comments (especially those related to the gender perspective).

Channing Tatum’s infallible dance

If there is something that is not missing The lost City is the fee as a dancer channing tatum. The actor we saw give it all in Magic Mike and that also had its small dose of dances in FreeGuy proves once again that he is one of the best dancers in all Hollywood. In the very limited musical number of the film paramount has its time to show off and even make it seem bullock as a newcomer to the dance floors, while making all those who, like the writer, do not have the necessary joints to move gracefully to the rhythm of any music with envy.