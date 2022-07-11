Pirates of the Caribbean: The Chest of Death, by Gore Verbinski, what did the critics say at its premiere?

The movie Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (79%) had been a pleasant surprise. Starring Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, the first entry in the popular Disney franchise hit the scene hard and surprised audiences, for good, with a story full of pirates and adventures unlike anything seen at the time. . The company did so well that it did not hesitate to make more and more movies, some with the same actors and some with new faces that allowed it to continue the franchise for several more years.

Although all of them with Jack Sparrow at the head, little by little it was declining when losing what made it so special in the beginning. After the curse of the black pearl, Pirates of the Caribbean: El Cofre de la Muerte (54%) came to theaters, which had its premiere in 2006, three years after the first, also directed by Gore Verbinski. This title had a higher budget than the original film by approximately US$80 million (that is, US$225 million) and had a much higher collection, being the first to obtain more than US$1 billion (in total US$1,066,179,725).

The public was pleased with this new Sparrow adventure in which Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) also appear. One of the main reasons is that the film introduced pirate Davy Jones, played by Bill Nighy, who comes to collect a blood debt from Jack, who had received the favor of raising the Black Pearl from the depths some 13 years ago. The main pirate doesn’t want to end up as part of Jones’s crew, but he doesn’t want to repay his debt either since he sold his soul by offering him 100 years of service on the Flying Dutchman in exchange for his precious ship.

Amongst all the things that happen, as Jack tries to avoid his fate, the cunning ghostly pirate manages to interrupt the wedding plans of Jack’s friends, Will and Elizabeth, plus his adventure leads him to face all kinds of marine dangers. , and even meeting Aunt Dalma, a voodoo-practicing sorceress played by Naomie Harris, who explains the legend of Davy Jones, including the fact that his weakness is his heart, which plays a key role in the story.

However, the opinion of critics is very different. His comments are mixed, although sometimes the balance seems to tip more towards the negative side. Several reviews point out that Pirates of the Caribbean: Death Chest it is an “overproduced” film where there is too much of everything, and that, in addition to being exhausting, makes it unclear what is happening since there are also too many visual effects on the screen. The few positive comments do not highlight much of the film beyond the ability of Johnny Depp to carry the entire project on one’s shoulder and carry it forward.

This was what critics had to say about the sequel to The Curse of the Black Pearl:

Brian Tallerico from UGO:

Death Chest is simply something we’ve been missing most of this summer: a movie that’s truly alive.

David Ansen of Newsweek:

The result is an overproduced film that tries so hard to be “fun” that sitting still is a chore. For all its dazzling production values, the story itself feels messy, hard to follow, and difficult to care for.

Marc Savlov from austin chronicle:

It’s all a bit too much, yes, a bit exhausting, that’s true, but then why the hell would anyone expect otherwise?

Anthony Lane from new yorker:

The new plot has all the appeal of a seaweed sandwich, being dark, salty and indigestible.

Joe Williams from St.Louis-Dispatch:

It should sink under the weight of the burden, but it’s buoyed by another high-profile performance from Depp.

Robert Denerstein of Denver Rocky Mountain News:

For the most part, Death Chest stands on its own and even makes a few half-hearted attempts to say something.

Peter Howell of Toronto Star:

“Complications arose, ensued, and were overcome,” says Jack at one point. Not quite, but Dead Man’s Chest is worth weighing anchor regardless.

Richard Schickel of Time Magazine:

In every other way, as an adventure tale or satire in that form or just enjoyable entertainment featuring a wonderfully cunning and subtle actor, it’s not just a loser. It is a disaster.

Michael Booth’s Denver Post:

The second Pirates of the Caribbean movie is a sweet drink that doesn’t leave a hangover, two hours and 20 minutes of escapism that once again makes the movies safe for guilt-free fun.

Bruce Westbrook from houston chronicle:

It’s often unclear what’s going on, other than a trillion dollars of flashy effects flooding the screen.

