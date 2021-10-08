The chic and comfortable looks of Jennifer Lawrence in pregnant women I iODonna

Lat pregnancy of Jennifer Lawrence has opened a new chapter in the handbook of maternity look of the stars. From the denim jacket to the floral dungarees, passing through the sporty chic look, here are her key pieces to experience the pregnant woman in style.

The style of Jennifer Lawrence pregnant

The to be pregnant they give inspiration for mothers-to-be. For the more daring there is the example of Kylie Jenner, who emphasizes the baby bump with body-hugging dresses and millimeter tank tops. For those, on the other hand, who love a less showy style, the reference is Jennifer Lawrence (31 years old) who, allergic to social media, never officially announced the arrival of her son with the art collector Cooke Maroney. And he left the story of the paparazzi photos the stages of pregnancy.

The tummy of the star of “The Hunger Games” and “The Bright Side” made a surprise appearance in early summer 2021. And it brought a series of maternity look easy to copy, give it basic style timeless but with cool accents. Without forgetting a pinch of romance.

The denim jacket over the midi dress

One of the key pieces of the maternity wardrobe of Jennifer Lawrence and the denim jacket, which she wore on a recent sighting in New York. An oversized model by Denim x Alexander Wang together with the jersey midi dress and white Derby shoes by The Row. A casual and practical but elegant look, which makes the perfect pair with the one shown at the Women’s March together with Amy Schumer, where the dark denim jacket and with a bolero cut it matches the long and fluid Vichy check slip dress.

The romantic dungaree with the it-bag

Warrior and emancipated woman on the screen, Jennifer Lawrence he also has a romantic side that emerges in his passion for floral patterns. As you can see well in the look with the dungarees long of Zara in micro-flower print combined with Pvc sandals pink glitter by Melissa Shoes. A low budget look that the star elevates on the fly with the Mini Bobby Bag from Dior in caramel shades.

The total black sporty look

Even when it’s time for a sporty walk, the actress doesn’t give up on a touch of elegance and chooses comfortable outfits but sought after. The tank top with black leggings combines the cushioned slippers by Oofos and the inevitable touch of glam: the Saddle Bag black of Dior, the mixed necklaces and sunglasses with smoked lenses by Garrett Leight.

The sweatshirt on the flowing skirt

The last look received so far dates back to a few hours ago and shows the very fine sense of JLaw for fashion. The sober but trendy combination approaches the garment athleisure of the moment (the oversized crewneck sweatshirt) to the midi skirt in lightweight, floating fabric. A material contrast that enhances the monochrome look in beige tint on beige.

Absolutely flawless the attached accessory trio, all in deep black in contrast with the outfit. The faithful Saddle from Dior always at hand, the shoes men’s lace-ups with the comfortable rubber sole and maxi glasses rectangular shielding.

