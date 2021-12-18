The chic refill by Audi: no more columns in nothing …

Audi’s chic refill debuts December 23 in Nuremberg. Enough columns in thin air, here is the first Audi charging hub with lounge and HPC columns.

Chic charging uses solar and discarded batteries

After i Tesla Supercharger, here are the Audi stations, sustainable and modular, with powers up to 320 kW. The overall capacity is considerable, 2.45 MWh, thanks to the reuse of automotive batteries and the contribution of photovoltaic systems. At these powers the recharge is rather fast (even if the Audi batteries are not exactly mignon …) and the wait is deceived in theLounge area where you can network with other electric drivers. It is no coincidence that the first charging hub arose at an important one exhibition center, that of Nuremberg. Intended for whom? “The state-of-the-art High Power Refueling Station (HPC) will primarily target utry with limited possibilities of domestic supply“Explains Audi in a note. “The structure aims to compensate for peaks in urban demand, making it possible to deploy stations regardless of the extent of the local network“.

Energy to recharge (in a few minutes) 80 cars a day

The Nuremberg hub has six columns and will also be open to customers of others brand names. It is powered by renewables through a 200 kW connection which interacts with the existing low voltage line. The 200 kW guarantee the constant supply of the modules, while the solar panels on the roof contribute with another 30 kW. All this means that they can be recharged 80 cars per day without reaching the storage limits. The price for recharging? for the Audi customers is 0.31 euros / kWh, which causes a Ralph Hollmig, project Manager: “We are guaranteeing customers urban HPC charging at the price of charging at home“. As for the duration of a recharge, Audi gives the example of one of the models that use the highest powers. That is the Granturismo RS e-tron GT, which supplies 800 volts up to 270 kW: that’s enough 5 minutes to enter the energy needed to do 100 km. While in 23 minutes you bring the battery back to 83%.

———————————————————————————————-