The Chicken Avocado Salad Jennifer Aniston Ate Every Day for 10 Years! (recipe with video)

Jennifer Aniston, the actress who played Rachel in Friends, followed a peculiar gastronomic ritual during the filming of the popular series. Despite having catering, He chose to follow his healthy diet to the letterto the point of eat the same thing every day for 10 years! Is this the secret of his eternal youth?

It is a salad that, over time, was baptized as “Rachel Salad” and to which his companions, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, also became fond. Although his real name is Cobb salad and, thanks to the profile of @themodernnonna, we got the recipe! As you can imagine, the step by step has gone viral and now, It will be the favorite dish of his fans (which are not exactly few…).

The True Story of the Cobb Salad

But the truth is that Jennifer Aniston was not the first to invent this complete recipe to solve daily meals. The idea of ​​combining these ingredients was born in Hollywood in the year 1937. Specifically, it was at The Derby Crown restaurant on Vine Street from the hand of its director, Bob Cobb. According to the story, the chef had to improvise a salad for Sid Grauman (a Hollywood entertainment mogul) and made do with what was left in the fridge. The success was resoundingso he asked for it again and again, baptizing it as “Cobb Salad”.

Video: how to do the Jennifer Aniston version

A tip: if you are going to eat it every day or you are not exactly a fan of lettuce, you can change the base for baby spinach or any other green leafy vegetable. So you will enjoy all the benefits of a complete and balanced dishwithout falling into monotony.

Another of the tricks that the influencer gives you in her version of the recipe is cook the turkey and chicken in the air fryer. Good idea! In this way, food not only they are healthier, they also cook faster and you mess less. We tell you here, step by step:

Recipe Name for 4 people Ingredients 1 romaine lettuce

1 chicken breast (or chickpeas)

2 hard boiled eggs

2-3 pieces of cooked turkey bacon

A quarter cup of feta cheese

half avocado

6-7 cherry tomatoes

Optional: red onion

For the dressing

For the dressing 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

5 tablespoons honey mustard

A pinch of salt and pepper Step by Step Start with the eggs and lettuce Boil the eggs, peel them and reserve them. Chop the lettuce and add it to a bowl. Cook turkey bacon until crisp, then chop into chunks and set aside. cook the chicken Cook a piece of chicken breast with a drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper, in the air fryer, skillet, oven or grill. Cover it and add it to the middle of the salad, right on top of the romaine lettuce. Place the ingredients in the bowl Add the rest of the ingredients in the order you see in the video and feel free to add any other food you want. You will only have to sprinkle a little chives or parsley. The touch of dressing Let’s go for the dressing! Take a small jar, introduce all the ingredients mentioned in the section and shake it vigorously. Pour the mixture on top and enjoy the most complete and healthy salad you have ever tasted.

