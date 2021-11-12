the chief electrician of Rust denounces it, the very heavy accusation – Libero Quotidiano





The trouble does not end for Alec Baldwin. Now the chief electrician of the set of Rust, the western in which the Hollywood actor accidentally killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, filed a lawsuit against him and other crew members for the incident. Serge Svetnoy, 63, a friend of Hutchins, accuses Baldwin, who is also the film’s producer, and the others of negligence, claiming to have suffered a “severe emotional distress” why the bullet shot from the prop gun would have it narrowly missed.





Meanwhile the investigations on the incident go on and on to today no criminal charges was brought against anyone. Svetnoy’s civil suit was filed in Los Angeles and involves more than twenty people. During a press conference, Svetnoy claimed to have seen some unattended guns a few days before the fatal shooting, adding that he had warned those responsible. In his lawsuit he claims that on the day of the shooting “one heard strange and terrifying rustle that looked like pressurized air, “when the gun exploded. And he claims he was shot from “blast exhaust materials”.





Meanwhile, one of the attorneys of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, in charge of weapons and ammunition on the set, said he was convinced that “it was a sabotage and that Hannah was framed. We believe the scene was also tampered with before the police arrived. ”But Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said investigators“ have no evidence ”of sabotage.



