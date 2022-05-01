The child attacked by Cristiano Ronaldo rejects his invitation

The mother of the 14-year-old autistic boy who was allegedly molested by Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected the Manchester United striker’s invitation for her son to attend a game at Old Trafford.

Merseyside Police are investigating an incident which appears to show Ronaldo snatching a mobile phone from the hand of an Everton supporter, following Manchester United’s loss to the Toffees on Saturday. After the incident, Ronaldo posted an apology on Instagram for his gesture before inviting the fan to attend a United home game. “I would like to invite this supporter to watch a match at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship,” he wrote.

Invitation rejected

However, this invitation was rejected by the boy’s mother, Sarah Kelly, who explained the reason during an interview with the Liverpool Echo. “United handled it terribly and it only made it worse to be honest,” she said. “The way I see it is if someone mugged him on the street and then asked us to go out to dinner, we wouldn’t do it. Just because he’s Cristiano Ronaldo, why would we? It’s like we owe him a favor, but I’m sorry, we don’t. »

Sarah Kelly then added that it was her son’s decision. “We kindly declined the offer to go to United because Jake doesn’t want to go and he doesn’t want to see Ronaldo. He was very clear about that,” she said. “These are not my words, these are the words of my son. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about. »