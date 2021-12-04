the child left to die of hunger, the stepmother has a good time on the sofa – Libero Quotidiano





“It’s definitely one of the most distressing and disturbing cases I’ve ever dealt with.” Thus he commented on the case of the little one Arthur Labinjo-Hughes the judge Mark Wall QC of Coventry Courthouse, UK. The six-year-old was killed by his 32-year-old stepmother, Emma Tustin, and his 29-year-old father Thomas Hughes. The two are accused of torturing Arthur for months, leading to his death. It all began during the lockdown for the Covid emergency, when the father brought the baby to live in the house of his new partner, with her two children.





Here the child would be subjected to all kinds of torture before dying. Arthur would have been beaten, subjected to physical and psychological torture, deprived of water and food and poisoned with table salt. On June 16, 2020, his stepmother forced him to drink yet another salt-based concoction and, when he was already unconscious, she shook him and repeatedly banged his head against a hard surface.





Subsequent investigations, which then led to the sentencing of 29 and 21 years in prison, showed that the child would have remained even for 14 hours standing opposite in the corridor, without food, while the father and stepmother ate sweets in the kitchen with her children, as shown by a video published by Daily Mail. Not only that, because Tustin would have recorded over 200 videos of Arthur crying, sending them to his partner who in turn would have encouraged the woman to punish him. The child was constantly insulted and “dehumanized”, compared by his father to Hitler and Satan. The two will now have to serve in prison with Tustin accused of murder and Hughes of manslaughter, as he would have urged his partner to punish the child.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10274285/Emma-Tustin-Thomas-Hughes-eat-ice-cream-Arthur-Labinjo-Hughes-starves-death-Video.html#v-7894605610450108475