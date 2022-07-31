The Child Prodigy warned Jennifer Lopez not to marry Ben Affleck

Mezcaliente

Victor Florenciobetter known as ‘The child prodigy’, premieres a new podcast Your destiny (Pitaya), where he gives the predictions of the signs of the Zodiac and reads the letters to his fans and celebrities.

As a preview of what will be one of his readings soon, the astrologer gave his opinion on the node of Jennfoer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

How long do you think JLo’s marriage to Ben Affleck will last?

“I always recommended to her that she not get married, that she just do it like a mime, and more or less like she did it like that because ok, it was something quick, in Las Vegas, let’s see.”

But why?

“There are people in life who were not born to get married. They are born to be with a partner, to be united, but the ritual part or the ring part or the marriage part does not bode well for that person.”

“There are people who are born with the light of getting a lot of money and become rich, but they have no luck in love. In her case, me, if she had come where [mi] I him [hubiese dicho] ‘do not get married’; but don’t worry, I’m going to read those letters on my podcast soon, so you can’t miss it”.

A lifetime reading letters for others, but what does he see for himself in love?

“In love I already opened up because before it was a lot of work and I said ‘alright, this year I’m going to let love in, let it come’; so I’m already in the showcase”.

“I am looking for a person like me, who understands me, who likes to travel, who likes to have a good time, honesty and I like intelligent people, because I like to ask a lot, so I want that person who is like a dictionary, who I say what is this? and tell me this means, this and this”.

