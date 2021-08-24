News

The children of celebs with the most unusual names: Cosmo, Gravity, Pilot Inspektor and others

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Surprise! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost just announced their first child’s name on an Instagram: Cosmo. “Ok ok we had a baby”, wrote Jost, “His name is Cosmo and we love him very much”. It is a significant and distinctive name that comes from the Greek word meaning harmony and beauty.

Celebrities often opt for a “peculiar” name when it comes to their children: take Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, who have named their daughter Lyra Antarctica. And how can we forget Apple Martin and Blue Ivy?

All of these, however, pale in comparison to perhaps the most controversial name in history: X Æ A-Xii given to the son of Elon Musk and Grimes. (Though it may not be as crazy as it sounds: Musk explained to podcast host Joe Rogan that it pronounces “X-Ash”). Though perhaps we should consider the names of rocker Frank Zappa’s (fittingly) bizarre children: Moon Unit, Dweezil, and Diva Thin Muffin.

We looked back at the past and 50 of the most amazing baby names of the stars. Some are adorably whimsical – like Kal-El and Pilot Inspektor – while others are just plain sweet and refreshingly unconventional. Maybe you could also find some inspiration for your little ones?

Cosmos
Son of: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Sylvester Apollo
Son of: Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Rhodes Robert
Son of: Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund

Lyra Antarctica
Daughter of: Ed ​​Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Daisy Dove
Daughter of: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

X Æ A-12
Son of: Elon Musk and Grimes

Raddix
Daughter of: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Loading...
Advertisements

Gravity
Daughter of: Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Bree

Kal-El
Son of: Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim

Luna Simone
Daughter of: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Pilot Inspektor
Son of: Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf
Lee would have chosen the name “Pilot” after hearing a song.

Sunday Molly
Daughter of: Mike Myers and Kelly Tisdale

Apollo Bowie Flynn, Kingston James McGregor, and Zuma Nesta Rock
Children of: Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani

Rocket, Racer, Rebel, Rogue and Rhiannon
Children of: Robert Rodriguez and Elizabeth Avellán

Blue Ivy
Daughter of: Jay Z and Beyoncé

Cricket Pearl and Birdie Leigh
Children of: Marc Silverstein and Busy Philipps


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

901
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
720
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
708
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
544
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
542
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
533
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
519
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
479
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
458
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
446
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top