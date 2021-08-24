The children of celebs with the most unusual names: Cosmo, Gravity, Pilot Inspektor and others

Surprise! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost just announced their first child’s name on an Instagram: Cosmo. “Ok ok we had a baby”, wrote Jost, “His name is Cosmo and we love him very much”. It is a significant and distinctive name that comes from the Greek word meaning harmony and beauty.
Celebrities often opt for a “peculiar” name when it comes to their children: take Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, who have named their daughter Lyra Antarctica. And how can we forget Apple Martin and Blue Ivy?
All of these, however, pale in comparison to perhaps the most controversial name in history: X Æ A-Xii given to the son of Elon Musk and Grimes. (Though it may not be as crazy as it sounds: Musk explained to podcast host Joe Rogan that it pronounces “X-Ash”). Though perhaps we should consider the names of rocker Frank Zappa’s (fittingly) bizarre children: Moon Unit, Dweezil, and Diva Thin Muffin.
We looked back at the past and 50 of the most amazing baby names of the stars. Some are adorably whimsical – like Kal-El and Pilot Inspektor – while others are just plain sweet and refreshingly unconventional. Maybe you could also find some inspiration for your little ones?
Cosmos
Son of: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Sylvester Apollo
Son of: Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard
Rhodes Robert
Son of: Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund
Lyra Antarctica
Daughter of: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn
Daisy Dove
Daughter of: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
X Æ A-12
Son of: Elon Musk and Grimes
Raddix
Daughter of: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden
Gravity
Daughter of: Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Bree
Kal-El
Son of: Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim
Luna Simone
Daughter of: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Pilot Inspektor
Son of: Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf
Lee would have chosen the name “Pilot” after hearing a song.
Sunday Molly
Daughter of: Mike Myers and Kelly Tisdale
Apollo Bowie Flynn, Kingston James McGregor, and Zuma Nesta Rock
Children of: Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani
Rocket, Racer, Rebel, Rogue and Rhiannon
Children of: Robert Rodriguez and Elizabeth Avellán
Blue Ivy
Daughter of: Jay Z and Beyoncé
Cricket Pearl and Birdie Leigh
Children of: Marc Silverstein and Busy Philipps