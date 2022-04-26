The children of El Potrillo sing to him in his celebration

Beyond their talent and charisma, the Fernandez They have been characterized by being very close as a family. And although several members of this dynasty are already going their own ways, that has not prevented them from being together on important occasions. That’s why now that Alexander Fernandez He reached 51 years of life, he was surrounded by the love of his family. The spectacular celebration, which lasted two days, was organized by another of the most important people for the singer: his girlfriend Karla Laveaga. And in addition to his partner, The foal He had the company of his five children: Alex, Valentine, America, Emilian Y Camilaas well as their respective sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and of course, their granddaughter Cayetana. “I can’t ask for anything more in life. Thank you for so much happiness, health and love. Thanks for my family and friends. Thank you for all/all those who sent me a little message… I carry them in my heart. Cheers to all who come and to all who will be!” Alejandro wrote on his Instagram totally grateful. In turn, the interpreter shared some glimpses of the celebration, in which he highlighted the moment in which his five children and Karla They joined their voices to sing to him the mornings. “I love them”, expressed about this instant; Click below to watch the video.

Loading the player…





