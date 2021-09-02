the children of Majid Majidi, recruited on the streets of Tehran

From 2 September to the cinema, Children of the sun by Majid Majidi combines realism with adventure, giving centrality to the world of children, embellished by the interpretations of non-professional actors taken from the street.

The right to be a child may seem obvious and sacrosanct, yet it is not rhetorical to remember that in various countries it is still denied. There are many children who from an early age are forced into the adult world, complicit in situations of extreme poverty and family and social impediments. The observation of children is a theme that often appears in Middle Eastern cinema, which can only keep its ties with reality firmly and often manifest a note of urgency. An example of this is the filmography of Majid Majidi, an Iranian director who in 1997 directed The boys of heaven, a film nominated for an Oscar for best foreign film the following year that through the young protagonists, Ali and Zahra, explores the world of childhood. Establishing a thematic fil rouge within their own cinema, Ali and Zahra are the names of two of the protagonists also in Majidi’s latest film, Children of the sun, presented at the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival and distributed in Italian cinemas starting from 2 September.

Children of the sun it is superficially rooted in realism, telling of the many young people who, with a disastrous family situation behind them, are forced to work, with a strong incidence of poverty and violence, showing however a core of adventure and entertainment films. This mixture is unusual for Middle Eastern cinema that reaches us and ascribes Majidi’s film to a greater institutionality.

Children of the sun – In search of the treasure

Loading... Advertisements

Twelve-year-old Ali and his three friends do petty jobs and petty crimes to survive and support their families. With an almost miraculous twist, Ali is given the responsibility of recovering a treasure hidden underground. The young man and his friends get to work, but to gain access to the tunnel they will have to enroll in the Sun School, a charity aimed at training street children and working children, located near the hidden treasure.

At the Venice Film Festival 2020 Children of the sun achieved some success, winning the Magic Lantern Award, awarded by the Cinecircoli Giovanili Sociocultural, and the Marcello Mastroianni Award for the interpretation of Rouhollah Zamani, which has succeeded best up and coming actor to names like Gael García Bernal, Jennifer Lawrence, Jasmine Trinca And Mila Kunis. In support of the underlying realism that surrounds the film, Majid Majidi for the main roles he relied on boys recruited on the streets of Tehran. Zamani got the part by beating the competition of over 3000 children, winning the prestigious award at the Venetian festival with an interpretation full of energy.

It is above all the faces, of Zamani and of the co-protagonists, that establish the cohabitation of the realism from which young people really come, not far from the world that is narrated, and of the adventure to which they are called in the story. Pure, intense and determined interpretations. After the film debut, for Rouhollah Zamani the doors of the cinema did not close again: with the support of the team of Children of the sun enrolled in an acting school and has already landed a new role, in The Bakeri Martyrs.