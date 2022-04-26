the children of the two stars shared a very special moment

Luis Suarez is one of La Liga’s most influential strikers and, despite his current performances leaving a lot to be desired among Atlético de Madrid fans, no one can deny that the Uruguayan still has a lot to contribute. in professional football.

There are many fans who consider that at 35 years old Luis should consider the idea of ​​trying his luck in a less demanding league than the Spanish league, so the MLS of the United States would be the ideal destination to play the last years. of his career with a large salary; however, things are not as simple as they seem in theory.

In fact, it’s something veteran striker Gonzalo Higuain had to learn the hard way, because when he signed his contract with Inter Miami, he thought things would be very easy for a player in his class. , but the opposite was found.

“I thought about coming here and playing with a cigarette in my mouth and instead it’s hard. It’s a tough league.”said Higuain, who had to make some adjustments to his physical condition, because MLS is characterized by having a back and fourth game.

In case Luis Suárez decides to end his career in the United States, his Argentinian colleague’s experience would be of great help.

Where could Luis Suarez play?

Although several teams are interested in the services of El Pistolero, Inter Miami seem to be the most viable option and, beyond sharing the lead with Higuaín, many consider that he could take the job from them.

Luis Suarez, on the other hand, remains focused on his commitments to Atlético de Madrid and the Uruguayan national team as he wants to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the best possible conditions.